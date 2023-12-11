MadameNoire Featured Video

It’s mind-boggling how Zeus Network and Nick Cannon thought the internet would respond to the “dark skin vs. light skin” event they held Dec. 7 in Las Vegas.

The “Bad vs. Wild” setup pinned dark-skinned women from Zeus’ Baddies show against light-skinned women affiliated with Cannon’s Wild N’Out. The emphasis on the skin tones battling each other was intentional — as the promotional flyer visually split the two groups, and an original copy stated, “dark skin vs. light skin.”

Adding fuel to the dumpster fire, Zeus changed the flyer to “Chocolate Goddesses vs. Carmel Goddesses” in an updated version of the promo posted Dec. 7.

In the comments, Instagram users pointed out that the network was still clearly advertising colorism and a divide between Black women.

“This is still colorist, y’all are sad.” “This is ignorant AF… Still! It’s the colorism for me!” “This is just as bad as light skin vs. dark skin…. Y’all didn’t do anything but try to put a positive spin on colorism and it’s not working out for y’all.” “The switch up without even addressing what y’all did before is crazy.”

In the Instagram post’s caption, Zeus claimed the event’s purpose was to build community, explore diversity and “breakdown stereotypes. The seeming attempt to tackle and address the backlash didn’t at all name the actual problem online users had with the event — which was colorism.

“Hey, Beautiful People! Our aim at #BADVSWILDLasVegas is to unify, celebrate, and laugh together as we explore the diverse tapestry of our community,” Zeus said before adding an array of raised fist emojis in different skin tones to assumably signal Black solidarity. “Today, we’re excited to bring you a show filled with fun, music, and empowerment with the beautiful @Sukihanagoat and her Chocolate Goddesses along with @mxrvssa and her Caramel Goddesses!!!”

“Let’s come together, enjoy some good vibes, and make some noise for our incredible performers! Remember, we’re here to break down stereotypes, not to uphold them. Early arrival and ride share are strongly suggested as parking and audience admittance is limited!” the caption added.

For the record, Zeus has also hosted “BBWs vs. Slim Girls” and “Fake Asses vs. Natural Asses” under the “Bad vs. Wild” banner this December.

It would be an understatement to say it’s a shame seeing Black women degradingly reduced to their physical assets and skin tones to promote events hosted by a Black content network.

Cannon hasn’t commented on the backlash, but both versions of the flyer noted that he was also behind the event.

See tweets about the problematic mess below.

RELATED CONTENT: “‘Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta’ Cast Addresses Erica Mena ‘Monkey’ Slur Colorism Drama, She Calls Out Hypocrisy”