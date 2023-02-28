MadameNoire Featured Video

Lynae Vanee Bogues, popularly known as Lyneezy, is closing out Black History Month with a grand reenactment of an iconic scene from Spike Lee’s 1988 cinematic classic School Daze.

On February 21, the mid-20-something scholar posted her performance of Lee’s “Good and Bad Hair” musical number to social media. The original presentation featured Tisha Cambell, Joie Lee, Kyme, Jasmine Guy, Tyra Ferrell, Cassi Davis and Eartha Robinson. Lynae’s rendition was spot on.

She enlisted the help of her former alma mater Spelman’s dance team, Mahogany In Motion, and Morehouse College’s House of Funk.

“Our last feature presentation for this month AND a huge hint to our final guest for this week. How did we do @officialspikelee? School Daze played a major role in the development of this person’s career…..you’ve even seen them call out this specific scene on camera 😏😏😏. So you know, we had to recreate the ICONIC salon scene that spoke to climate colorism and texturism in the late 80s. Who could the final boss for #TheDriveIn be?? Special thanks to @johndierre @kennyseesit and @therealtonycash for their work behind the camera. AND My HBCU Dance Line alma mater @mahoganynmotion for helping me achieve jigaboo vs wannabe realness. SN: jigaboo is a phrase that would not fly today, so don’t try it at home.”

The former history teacher and crew bodied every part of the iconic routine– from the dialogue to the choreography.

When School Daze was released in 1988, “Good and Bad Hair” was a poignant musical performance that expounded on the colorism and texturism dynamic among Black women. And the original number consisted of 24 dancers and was choreographed by Otis Sallid, Lee’s accomplished musician father, Bill Lee, who composed the score,music and lyrics of the jazzy track.

*See the original production below*

The film, according to veteran cinematographer Ernest Dickerson, was specifically about Lee’s experience as a student at HBCU Morehouse.

“School Daze is about student apathy and class divisions within the Black community. Mission College has financial interests in South Africa, and the main character — Dap, played by Larry Fishburne — leads a campaign to persuade the school to divest them. However, most of the students either aren’t interested in his activist movement or don’t want to rock the boat. They just want an education in order to get a good job,” he said about the film’s premise and impact.

Lynae’s talents aren’t confined to nostalgic performances. Sis also has a masters in African Studies from Boston University and is a two-time NAACP Image Award winner. She is most known for her Instagram segments titled Parking Lot Pimpin’. Every week, Lynae hits the Gram with succinct– yet powerful videos and her trusty teapot and cup to educate Black folks on various related topics like slavery, Black women in history and history. Her down-to-earth yet still queenin’ delivery has amassed almost 710,000 followers on Instagram.

In a nutshell, Sis is everything!