Entrepreneur and apartment complex owner Britni Ricard has gone viral for the Christmas gift she gave her tenants in the spirit of the holidays.

The boss lady and Cota Skin founder took her flexing to another level with her thoughtful, gift-giving move. The multiple industry powerhouse, whose handle is @1bee_marie, gave tenants of her New Orleans-based 10-unit apartment complex free rent for December as a Christmas present.

The Cota Skin CEO posted a TikTok clip Dec. 3 showing her thanking her “valued tenants.” During her speech, she said this holiday season, she wanted to give back to the people who give to her every month. As a bonus, the landlord said she’d also set up a “homeownership” seminar for her tenants so they can work toward having their own properties.

“We will not be giving you guys utility vouchers. If fact, I wanted to actually gift y’all with a free month’s rent. So Christmas — December — you do not have to pay rent,” Ricard revealed to her tenants’ surprise.

The heartwarming video showed the tenants’ happy shock at Ricard’s goodwill. It also showed the mother of one hugging and shaking hands with those paying her rent. Several of the tenants seemed to be mothers, too.

In her caption, Ricard said free rent is something she’s “always wanted to do.”

The clip has since gained over 2.7 million views, 464,000 likes and almost 20,000 comments.

TikTok users were happy to see Ricard share her abundance by adding to her tenants’ holiday cheer. Online users praised the gracious landlord and her special, inspiring Christmas gift.

“This is what happens when the right people have money. Blessed to be a blessing.” “She’s so amazing, the fact she’s not gatekeeping and want them to be homeowners is top tier.” “Now that’s a different level of flexing.” “As a new business this is the goal!!! Thank you for letting your light so shine before mankind.”

On Instagram, Ricard further contextualized why she gifted her tenants free rent. The Cota Skin CEO, who founded the skincare brand in honor of her late brother, said she knew he would be happy with her latest move.

“Yes, last month, I gathered them and surprised them with a free month of rent right before the holidays. NO RENT PAYMENT IN DECEMBER. Because I know just how hard things are around the holidays, plus with the way the economy has shifted,” she explained. “I am so grateful to God for blessing me with the ability to be able to give back. I know my brother would be so proud of the good work that has come out of me starting @cota_skin in his name.”

A Christmas miracle can be doing something kind — big or small. Shoutout to Ricard for doing her thing!

