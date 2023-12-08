MadameNoire Featured Video

Blueface stood on business and seemingly left an interview after internet sensation Funny Marco couldn’t name three of his songs.

In a short, now-viral snippet, Marco called Blueface intelligent, then tauntingly asked why the MILF Music CEO couldn’t rap on beat.

The Crazy In Love reality star challenged the question by asking Marco which song he was fighting the beat on. Marco claimed, “A lot of them” — but Blueface wasn’t having it with the YouTuber’s antics.

“You don’t even know none of my songs,” the 26-year-old MC quipped. “Name three Blueface songs or this fucking interview is over.”

Marco hilariously named the Los Angeles rapper’s most notable track, 2019’s “Thotiana,” and then the remix featuring Cardi B and YG.

“Don’t ruin your fucking interview,” the Zeus star warned.

Meanwhile — at a loss for words and knowledge of the rapper’s discography — Marco repeatedly mumbled, “I’m not.”

Since Funny Marco couldn’t name any other Blueface songs in the milliseconds that passed, the two stared each other down before the rapper seemingly rose to leave.

The dramatic music and sound effects behind the men’s dialogue only added to the interview standoff’s silliness.

There were nearly 47,000 comments underneath the comedian’s funny Instagram video of the tense moment with the Famous Cryp rapper.

Supa Cent, A$AP Rocky and KARRAHBOOO, all left laughing emojis in the comments. Tons of other Instagram users highlighted that Marco isn’t the only one who couldn’t name three Blueface songs if put to the test.

“Blueface can’t even name three Blueface songs.” “LMFAOOO not the remix as number 2.” “I can’t name three Blueface songs but I can name three times he and Chrisean were fighting!!” “Marco is 90% of the population.”

“Thotiana” is Blueface’s only song on the Billboard Hot 100 chart that’s scored a spot in the top 10. His other songs on the chart are “Daddy” with Rich the Kid and “Slide” — a French Montana song that the LA native featured on with Lil Tjay. All the tracks peaked on the chart in 2019.

According to the rapper’s Genius bio, WorldStarHipHop debuted the music video for his 2018 song “Respect My Crypn’,” which went viral “due to Blueface’s bizarre, off-beat flow and high-pitched delivery.”

Funny enough, in 2020, the rapper named his debut album Find the Beat.

