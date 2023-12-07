MadameNoire Featured Video

The actress and ex-wife of Forest Whitaker, Keisha Nash, has died at the age of 51.

Keisha and Forest’s daughter, True Whitaker, confirmed the actress’ death on Dec. 7 via a tribute in her Instagram stories. Writing a touching message as Donnie Hathaway’s “A Song For You” played in the background of her collage, the grieving described her mother as “the most beautiful woman in the world.”

“Goodbye, Mommy. I love you 4ever and beyond,” True, 25, penned in the story’s caption over a photo of her mother when she was younger. “The most beautiful woman in the world. Thank you for teaching me every single thing I know. I’ll see you in my dreams, and I’ll feel you in my heart.”

Keisha was a talented model, actress and producer. She was also mother to Sonnet and stepmother to Autumn after marrying Forest in 1996. The pair would stay married for over 20 years. The actor filed for divorce from Keisha in 2018. Forest and the business owner remained good friends after their union ended.

Though True didn’t confirm her mom’s cause of death– there has been speculation that she may have died from complications of long-standing anorexia. An anonymous source claimed that the actress suffered from the eating disorder for decades. Throughout the years, the pretty entrepreneur’s weight dropped drastically.

Forest has yet to make a statement. We will keep you posted on further details. Our prayers go out to the family at this time.