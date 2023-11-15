MadameNoire Featured Video

Meagan Good proudly flaunted her 42-year-old physique and hopped in her comments to clear an online troll who suggested she got a BBL.

On Nov. 13, the fine AF actress posted a clip of herself flaunting a skimpy, yellow snakeskin bikini. She rocked the look while enjoying time in the sunshine and posing beachside. Her hair was styled in customized butt-length BaGoddess Faux Locs.

The short clip captured the Harlem actress smiling, laughing and throwing her arms in the air as she lived her best life. Among many fawning over how good she looked, one male commenter couldn’t help but hone in on the Hollywood vet’s plump, toned, high-sitting posterior. He wrote, “the new BBL looking [fire emoji].”

Good politely clapped back with a succinct, body-positive reply celebrating her age.

She shut down the assumption that she had work done by saying, “Nah, homie. That’s a 42-year-old petite ‘I worked for that’ gym body.”

Other commenters noted that Good was a show-stopping beauty her whole life — not just at 42.

“STILL FINE.” “Imagine being this perfect all your life.” “Been fine since 1999.” “Thank God I’m a Black woman, I look forward to my 40s. The girls look GOOD.”

After peeping Good’s workout routine with celebrity personal trainer Mike T, it’s no surprise her body is so snatched.

Highlights of the actress on the trainer’s Instagram page show her doing various strength training exercises and upper body workouts. Good’s routine additionally included banded squat variations and deep lunges on the treadmill for her booty gains.

While walking at a medium speed, she also did arm exercises with lightweight dumbbells.

Good said in a clip posted in early October that she wanted to work on snatching her waist, lifting her booty and tightening the skin on her arms and back.

The actress impressively did a combination of side-to-side movements while balancing and upholding her body weight in a clip Mike T posted in February.

In July 2022, Good promoted the trainer’s 30-Day Challenge program.

In a world full of bodacious, big-booty BBLs, Good is the latest to have her bum questioned by someone on the internet. Other beauties in their 40s who’ve been questioned about their stunning physiques include Keri Hilson and Ashanti.

