Keke Palmer and DomiNque Perry are warm and supportive members of each others’ mommy circles.

The two actresses exchanged Instagram posts praising each other for being affectionate and hard-working mothers. The Key TV CEO and the Rap Sh!t star noted that the others’ best qualities included their dedication to raising their child.

Keke shared her “appreciation post” Dec. 5. The upload showed DomiNque sporting a big smile while kneeling next to her adorable 5-year-old daughter, Zen Jackson, who was holding a toy snake. Keke, 30, said that anyone who witnessed Zen’s behavior around her mother would know that DomiNque is acing it as a parent.

“Zen is the greatest reflection of the kind of person you are. She is funny, kind, patient and smart! All the things I’ve come to know and love you to be,” Keke penned to the other actress. “I just wanted to say I’m proud of you and welcome others to say the same. From mother to mother, YOU ROCK! It’s not easy, but you make it look that way. And I appreciate you in my life!”

Equally as uplifting, DomiNque’s post celebrated Keke as “an amazing force and mother.”

“Our babies are blood, and so are we,” she wrote underneath a photo of Keke making a silly face while holding her 9-month-old son, Leodis “Leo” Andrellton.

“Leo is so beyond lucky to have u as his muvaaaaaa! I praise you and lift you up even in your darkest hour. Here for you always,” DomiNque, 35, added.

Both women continued the love fest in their respective comments. Underneath DomiNque’s post, Keke continued raving, then wrote, “I love Leo so much, and I will not only die for him, but I will LIVE!”

Meanwhile, under Keke’s upload, DomiNque shouted out the Nope actress’s mother, Sharon. Regarding the latter, the Rap Sh!t star described her as “another ride or die and my confidant!”

After gushing more over Keke, the 35-year-old actress said, “I love our babies being family.”

DomiNque shares her daughter with her former Insecure co-star, Sarunas Jackson, who is the elder brother of Darius Jackson, the father of Keke’s child.

In late November, DomiNque filed a legal complaint against Sarunas, 33, that accused him of subjecting her to “mental and physical abuse.” The mother of one’s filing added that in addition to enduring the “controlling and narcissistic behavior” of her child’s father, she also “experienced emotional volatility, intimidation, bullying, undeserved stress, mental and physical abuse, controlling and narcissistic behavior” from Sarunas and his family.

DomiNque further claimed that she wasn’t the only one subjected to the actor‘s allegedly violent episodes. Her filing stated that Sarunas “is violent with women.”

Her filing came weeks after Keke accused Darius, 30, of subjecting her to terrifying instances of verbal, emotional and physical abuse. The 30-year-old Big Boss star was granted a temporary restraining order against Darius and received full custody of their son in early November.

