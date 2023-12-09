MadameNoire Featured Video

Paris Jackson stole TMZ‘s chance to share her thoughts on Offset’s tattoo of her father, Michael Jackson.

The 25-year-old singer-actress took to Instagram Dec. 5 with her unbothered feelings on the rapper’s inked portrait of her famous, deceased father on his stomach. Paris noted that the tattoo paying homage to Michael was “cool” but none of her business.

The main point of the “Let Down” singer’s short video was seemingly to beat TMZ to the punch. She explained that after being approached by one of the outlet’s paparazzi about Offset’s tattoo, she assumed her opinion, or lack thereof, would make headlines “in the next day or two.”

“I guess Offset got like a tattoo for my dad or something like that — I don’t know. That’s cool and all. But [the paparazzi’s] asking me my thoughts on it and I’m not really like in the business of commenting on what other people do with their bodies because it’s none of my fucking business.”

“I wanted to steal TMZ’s headline from them so that it’s not news anymore,” the 25-year-old socialite said before ending the Instagram clip.

In September, Offset gave his fans a closer look at the tattoo he got of Michael Jackson’s face in the “Thriller” music video.

His post came days after his wife, fellow rapper Cardi B implied that the MJ tattoo was an eerie vibe-killer in the bedroom.

“Well, he love Michael Jackson. He got him tattooed twice. I really need y’all to see the Michael Jackson tattoo he got on his stomach,” Cardi said in a Hot 97 interview. “I don’t even wanna take it there [but] I will take it there, but it’s just like, y’all really have to see it. Because every single time I, you know, like, [mimics oral sex], it just be looking at me. I swear to God. You gotta see that tattoo. The tattoo really be looking at me like, ‘Yeahhhh.'”





Play



In a late October interview with the Hollywood Reporter , Offset said that the King of Pop is his “favorite artist in the world.”

The outlet noted that the former Migos rapper channeled Michael ahead of his Set It Off album release by dressing in the late entertainer’s style.

“If you research Mike, his whole thing was becoming better as an artist, as an entertainer, as a filmmaker, as a fashion guy. I felt like there were a lot of things relating to him and me through going solo. He was with Motown. I’m with Motown,” said Offset.

RELATED CONTENT: “Cardi B Announces She’s Getting Rid Of ‘Dead Weight’ Amid Offset Split Rumors”