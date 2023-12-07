MadameNoire Featured Video

New photos of Lupita Nyong’o and Joshua Jackson have fueled speculation that the actors are more than friends.

On Dec. 4, TMZ’s photogs captured the Oscar-winning actress and the Dr. Death star pulling up in a black Tesla to an Erewhon Market location in Los Angeles for groceries. In photos from the celebs’ outing, Nyong’o was spotted in the passenger seat, seemingly trying to duck down and out of the paparazzi’s view.

The Black Panther: Wakana Forever star, 40, wore a floral crew neck and brown trousers with small hoop earrings, a big black tote bag, a forest green hat and sunglasses. Meanwhile, Jackson — who drove them to the upscale supermarket — was equally as casual in a white crew neck, light-wash denim jeans and white sneakers.

The former Dawson’s Creek star, 45, reportedly popped into the grocer minutes before Nyong’o left the car and went in. It’s unclear if the duo also staggered their exits, but photos captured them separately leaving Erewhon with groceries.

The outing comes about two months after the longtime friends were photographed together at an October Janelle Monáe concert with a group of friends.

Nyong’o announced her breakup with Salema Masekela around the time the photos of her and Jackson made headlines. In a lengthy Instagram post, the actress revealed that her trust in Masekela had been broken. The two had dated for around a year before their split.

The actress and children’s book author didn’t explicitly list the reasons behind her and her then-boyfriend’s breakup. Instead, Nyong’o emphasized that she felt it was necessary to “publicly dissociate” from the 52-year-old sportscaster. She also said her love for Masekela was “suddenly and devastatingly extinguished by deception.”

Jackson was also coming out of a breakup when he and Nyong’o attended the concert. His now estranged wife, British actress Jodie Turner-Smith, filed for divorce in early October, citing Sept. 13 as the couple’s separation date.

In her filing, Turner-Smith said “irreconcilable differences” caused the couple’s split.

A grocery run together doesn’t say much, so time will tell if Nyong’o and Jackson go public with a romance.

