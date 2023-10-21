MadameNoire Featured Video

Lupita Nyong’o announced her breakup with sportscaster Selema Masekela less than 24 hours after a night out on the town with friends and actor Joshua Jackson.

On Oct. 19, the Wakanda Forever star vulnerably shared her truth on Instagram — partly to “publicly dissociate” herself from someone she could “no longer trust.” While she didn’t give explicit details on what caused the romantic split, Nyong’o said her love was “suddenly and devastatingly extinguished by deception.”

The lengthy announcement of the actress and Masekela’s breakup emphasized the immense pain Nyong’o felt. She said that instead of keeping her heartbreak to herself, she wanted to open up to others, attempting to turn their pain into something positive.

“But I am reminded that the magnitude of the pain I am feeling is equal to the measure of my capacity for love. And so, I am choosing to face the pain, cultivating the courage to meet my life exactly as it is, and trusting that this too shall pass,” she wrote. “#Breakup. Let’s face our pain so we don’t spread it.”

Nyong’o, 40, and Masekela, 52, made their romance public in December 2022. Now, all traces of their relationship are absent from both of their Instagram feeds.

The actress was spotted with former Dawson’s Creek star Jackson, 45, the night before her breakup post.

The two actors were among friends during a Janelle Monáe concert in Los Angeles Oct. 18, according to TMZ’s sources. The outing was said to have been friendly despite the stars having known each other for several years and them both being newly single.

Jackson’s non-romantic excursion with the Black Panther star comes after his wife, British actress Jodie Turner-Smith, filed for the dissolution of their marriage in early October.

In her divorce filing, Turner-Smith reportedly cited Sept. 13 as the couple’s separation date. The British actress noted “irreconcilable differences” as her reason for the divorce and asked for joint custody of the couple’s toddler, Juno Rose Diana Jackson, 3.

The now-estranged husband and wife have been married for four years. The two showed up as a couple to the 2023 Oscars in March. Moreover, Bossip reported that Turner-Smith and Jackson attended J.Crew’s New York Fashion Week party together on Sept. 6 — days before their official separation.

