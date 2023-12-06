MadameNoire Featured Video

Screw a suspension. We need her fired! A white Reform, Alabama, officer was suspended after a video caught her tasing a handcuffed Black man on the hood of a police cruiser.

According to the Alabama Political Reporter, 24-year-old Micah Washington, his girlfriend, Jalexis Rice, and two other people were reportedly changing a tire on the side of Tuscaloosa, Alabama, backroad on Dec. 2 when the officer, later identified as Sheriff’s Deputy Dana Elmore of the Pickens County County Police, approached them.

Rice told WVTM that the situation escalated to the events captured in a 45-second clip making its rounds on the internet. Washington’s brother, Shikeem Washington, recorded the encounter.

The clip started with Elmore grabbing a handcuffed Washington from the ground, telling him to “stand up” in an aggressive tone. The suspended cop forcibly placed him on the hood of her cruiser, angrily telling him to “stay still” while shoving her taser gun on his back.

The 24-year-old assured her he was complying and informed her he had a gun in his pocket. Pulling the gun from his pocket, Elmore oddly lets out an excited “Oh, yeah.”

“What you saying, ‘Oh, yeah,’ for? I’m not…,” Michael was interrupted by Elmore pulling the trigger of her taser.

Like the unprofessional cop she is, Elmore told Washington to “shut the f—k up” twice while pinning his head on the car as he sobbed.

Lacking a crumb of professionalism, Elmore dared to ask if he wanted to get tased again and told him to “shut the f—k up.”

“You was big and bad. Shut your b—h ass up,” the chapped lip cop said.

Rice explained to WVTM that she could only cry as she watched the officer’s misconduct.

Elmore was allegedly placed on administrative leave, and Washington was detained and placed in Pickens County Sheriff’s Office custody under charges of obstructing governmental operations, resisting arrest, possessing marijuana, possessing a firearm as an ex-felon and drug trafficking.

His bond was set to $55,000.

The Reform Police Chief Richard Balck and Mayor Melody Davis released a joint statement acknowledging the viral video and confirming the suspension.

“The department is in the process of turning over all materials related to this arrest to the Alabama State Bureau of Investigation and has requested a thorough investigation into the circumstances surrounding the arrest,” the statement read. “In accordance with City Policy, the officer involved has been placed on administrative leave while the investigation is being conducted.”

The incident outraged the community and led to people gathering outside the Reform Municipal building on Monday, Dec. 4, to rally for Washington.

A petition calls for Elmore’s release from the Pickens County Police force.