Tiny Harris got heat from X users after she posted a GoFundMe link raising money for Trey Songz’s bodyguard locked up in Dubai.

Tiny reportedly asked her 7.1 million followers in now-deleted Instagram posts to donate to a link seeking funds for the return of bodyguard, Cornell “Champ” West, to the United States. On Oct. 24, Tiny shared the GoFundMe page on her Instagram Stories and wrote about Champ’s plight in a separate upload, the Jasmine Brand specified

The R&B songstress implored her followers to make financial contributions to the fundraiser. She said, “If everybody [did] a lil,” nobody would have to do a lot toward getting the bodyguard home. The Xscape girl group member also described Champ’s situation as “unfortunate.” She argued that no one deserved to be punished for doing their job the way the bodyguard allegedly has been.

X netizens questioned why the Grammy winner was digitally panhandling money from everyday folk when Celebrity Net Worth claimed she was worth $10 million in July 2023. Moreover, the website reported at an undisclosed date that Trey had $12 million attached to his name in financial accounts and assets.

Many asked why the latter musician hadn’t covered the cost of the bodyguard’s return, especially considering that was his security. Others voiced their disgust with Tiny’s tone-deaf plea for crowdfunding.

Champ’s GoFundMe, which has now been suspended detailed about his Dubai detainment.

The bodyguard’s mother and the fundraiser’s creator, Marysia Bryant Mike, claimed Champ had been locked up in the United Arab Emirates city since Aug. 31. Her details alleged that the 40-year-old bodyguard was sentenced to serve one year in Dubai prison after being arrested for assault.

The case reportedly occurred after Champ defended Trey from “a Jordanian man” while leaving the Palm Jumeirah Hotel. Marysia said the “Na Na” singer and his security were heading out to the club when the Jordanian man came toward the male celeb while “waving his arms around [and] swearing.” Champ apparently thought the man “aggressively” approaching Trey was under the influence. The bodyguard allegedly gave the man “a light slap” after his previous attempts to ward off the Jordanian didn’t work.

Trey and his security team left Dubai two weeks after the incident, but Champ was reportedly arrested when he specifically returned to the desert oasis in late August. It was unclear whether the return was for another work trip, but Marysia said Champ “regularly traveled to Dubai with his clients.”

The heartbroken mother claimed that Dubai police didn’t care about the CCTV footage or witnesses who saw the encounter go down. She argued that once the Jordanian man pressed charges, the legal case unfairly built against her son.

“I have learned that the police in Dubai will file charges against the first complaint that comes across their desk, which is unfair because it will deny Americans the opportunity to defend themselves. It seems like Cornell is being exploited over there. He has already paid more than $30,000 for housing and legal fees.”

The GoFundMe said the $60,000 fundraiser goal was to help cover Champ’s legal fees and expenses.

Detained in Dubai — an advocacy group for foreigners apprehended abroad — claimed that $60,000 was what the Jordanian national requested to drop his case against the American bodyguard.

Champ has previously provided security for Lil Kim, Trevon Diggs, Deebo Samuels and Quavo, according to the Daily Mail.

Trey has yet to publicly comment on Champ’s detainment.

