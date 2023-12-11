MadameNoire Featured Video

Declan Lopez, a 6-year-old brainiac in New Jersey, proved there’s no age limit to intelligence.

The kindergartener holds a 138 IQ, which puts her in the gifted or highly intelligent level, according to IQ Tests. Children ages 5 and 6 are generally between 5 and 20.

Furthermore, she recently joined the Mensa Society, the world’s oldest and largest high-IQ society.

Declan attends school in Dover, where her supportive instructors find ways to keep her brain intellectually stimulated.

“Her current school offers her a once-a-week coding game to attempt to provide her with some added stimulation as they currently do not offer a gifted program until the third grade,” Declan’s mother, Meachel Lopez, told USA Today.

The 6-year-old performs at a third or fourth-grade level, especially with reading. So, after school at home, Declan’s parents work with her on fourth and fifth-grade math and reading materials to “supplement” her learning needs and help her discover her passion.

“I’m interested in arts, science, math and geography,” Declan told ABC 6.

They’re also looking for private schools that have a “more robust curriculum” that would challenge Declan.

“My favorite thing to learn is a force in motion,” Declan said.

Lopez told ABC 6 that they discovered Declan’s intelligence when she was 18 months old and on a family vacation.

“We were on a trip in the airport, and she started to count in Mandarin,” Lopez shared.

While the mother of the 6-year-old abets her daughter with advancing intellectually, she also ensures Declan lives as a kid.

“I want her to laugh and joke and make mistakes and do things that 6-year-olds do,” she said.

Lopez and her husband ensure Declan has a social life by involving her in karate, soccer and music theory. They’re also exploring coding but don’t want her overwhelming herself with more activities.

“We try to foster a healthy and active social life as well, with events offered by Rockaway Township, playdates with her friends, trips to the mall,” Lopez said.

Some of Declan’s nonacademic interests include vlogging and fashion. As for her career aspirations, Lopez said Declan has thrown out a few ideas, from astronomer and actress to surgeon and teacher.

Lopez admitted that balancing the gifted 6-year-old’s academics, extracurriculars and social life is challenging but is something they’re willing to do.

“We want her to feel empowered and creative, so we will try any and all pursuits that spark her interest, within reason, of course,” she said.

Declan isn’t the only one with intellect in the house. Lopez said they see signs that their youngest and Declan’s little brother, Maddox, will also be gifted.