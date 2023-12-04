MadameNoire Featured Video

Instagram users think Beyoncé subtly clapped back at the allegations she wanted to look like a white woman.

The global superstar posted photos of herself on Instagram Nov. 29 in a white hooded top, sweatpants and pointed-toe shoes paired with a cream mid-length coat. One photo thrown into the mix was a close-up of the singer’s face card surrounded by the white balaclava hood she had on.

Instagram users theorized that the mother of three’s all-white outfit and a close-up photo of her Brown skin complexion was her way of subtly addressing the recent chatter surrounding her skin tone.

Netizens argued that Bey intentionally contrasted her Brown skin with white clothing to highlight that she still had her melanin-rich hue.

“Her wearing all white was NOT a coincidence. Beyoncé is mad funny, bruh.” “So she turned back brown? No haters. It was the lighting and the wig. Now byeeeee.” “She said, ‘Y’all wanna see a rich white woman?'” “And gave y’all the zoom in so you can’t play with her complexion!” “That close up is for the haters. Siri, play ‘Brown Skin Girl.'”

Beyoncé’s photo dump came days after her skin tone appeared lightened in photos of her from the night of the Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé’s premiere at the Samuel Goldwyn Theater in Beverly Hills Nov. 25.

The cool-toned combination of the singer’s silver Versace dress, matching gloves, icy blonde hair and seemingly pale skin was too much for many online users.

Beyoncé posted the snapshots on her Instagram account Nov. 30, and in the comments, netizens still said she was giving white woman vibes.

“‘Black Is King’ all while turning into a yt woman.” “Melanin has left the chat.” “Ma’am, why do you look like a Caucasian woman?” “If you can’t see that she is showing much whiter skin you need glasses. Period.”

Beyoncé’s mother, Tina Knowles, clapped back at rumors more sharply than her eldest daughter.

The protective matriarch’s lengthy Nov. 28 Instagram caption condemned the chatter about Beyoncé’s skin tone as “stupid, ignorant, hating, racist statements.” Tina fiercely argued that Bey’s silver dress and platinum hair were on the theme for the movie premiere.

“What’s really most disappointing is that the some Black people, yes you bozos, that are on social media,” the 69-year-old mother of two said defensively. “Lying and faking and acting like you’re so ignorant that you don’t understand that Black women have worn platinum hair since the Etta James days. I just went and looked at all the beautiful, talented Black celebrities who have worn platinum hair, and it has been just about every one of them at one time or another. Are they all trying to be white?”

Other attendees at the Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé Los Angeles premiere were Issa Rae, Kelly Rowland, Janelle Monáe, Lupita Nyong’o, Victoria Monét, Coco Jones and more. Read about everyone who slayed the silver carpet below.

