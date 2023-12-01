MadameNoire Featured Video

Singer Teairra Mari threatened to “whoop” Keri Hilson after the latter accused her of acting petty at one of her show’s in the past. Hilson, 40, rehashed her beef with the “Act Right” singer during an appearance on the R&B Money Podcast Oct. 14.

During the show’s “I Ain’t Saying No Names” segment, Hilson claimed that Mari, 35, sat front row at her show donning a mean mug with her arms folded throughout her entire performance.

“She didn’t want to be there. It was very obvious, and I felt disrespected by that,” the 40-year-old star told hosts Tank and J. Valentine of the alleged incident while omitting Mari’s name. “So when they came to my dressing room backstage, I said something, and we almost got to scrapping,” the “Pretty Girl Rock” crooner continued. “My Decatur came out. Her town came out, and it could’ve got real ugly.”

As a fellow performer, Hilson said she was baffled by Mari’s shady behavior. Instead of giving “a courtesy bob” or showing love, Hilson alleged that the singer remained seated and browsed through her phone as concert attendees stood up to cheer her on throughout the show.

“I was just like, oh, this is intentionally rude. Like you want to get slapped? That’s how I felt,” the star recalled before she deemed the “Phone Booth” hitmaker “pretty insignificant at this point.”

Play

Hilson’s comments on the R&B Money Podcast eventually made their way back to Mari, who threatened to square up against the Decatur, Georgia, native.

“So now, Keri! What’s up you wanna fight, or do you not want to fight because I’m gonna whoop your ass when I see you,” she penned in the comments section of The Neighborhood Talk after the outlet reposted the shady clip. “I’m sick of you people bothering me! You had a whole different story when I was in your face. You’re a liar, bitch!!”

Instead of going low, Hilson took the high road and quickly apologized to Mari for hurting her feelings, squashing their R&B beef.

“Listen… we were very young in our careers, and I was remembering how I felt when It happened. But I don’t feel a way about this situation now,” the “Knock You Down” artist replied.

“Since then, we’ve run into each other, apologized, partied together and gotten past that. I’m responding to this because I don’t wanna allow anything to bring us back to a place we’ve long passed. And since it was a public story that got connected to you in public, it deserves a public apology. I’m sorry for telling the story, especially with the energy & hurtful words that I used. It was unnecessary.”

Read her full statement below.

Teairra Mari claimed that she had beef with a well-known R&B artist during an interview with DJ Scream in 2010.

Without mentioning the singer’s name, Mari recounted a story where she was “tried” by a female artist in the industry and the story sounded very similar to Hilson’s account of what happened during their R&B spat.

“I was getting calls because my cousin was watching my dog,” Mari recalled. “In the midst, I’m bobbing still, enjoying the show, actually. So, we go backstage and…I’m like, ‘Hey, how you doing? Nice show! Hi, how are you?’ And she looked at my hand.”

Mari told DJ Scream that the anonymous singer was acting “a little stanky” during their encounter. “If that happened again, I’d been slapped the bitch,” she added.

Watch Mari’s throwback interview with DJ Scream below. Do you think she was talking about Keri Hilson?

Play

RELATED CONTENT: ‘She Better Give Me My Money’: 50 Cent Continues To Troll Teairra Mari Over Her Unpaid Legal Debt