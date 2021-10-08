MadameNoire Featured Video

A Chicago-based hair stylist gifted a young lady with a makeover after noticing that she was getting bullied over her hair.

The stylist, who goes by Shae Mac, saw that a photo that was taken of the young lady by her classmate who was making fun of her hair style. All his post did was grab the right person’s attention because once Shae Mac tracked her down, she made sure her hair was slayed. Of course when she saw the embarrassing post, she couldn’t help but offer her services to the young student.

“So today I seen a young girl going viral because some boy thought it was funny to take a picture of her hair style , WHICH in life you never know what somebody going through good or bad , ( so It was my goal to find her ) oh yeah S/O TO THE LIL BOY WHO THOUGHT HE WAS PUBLICLY EMBARRASSING HER , all you did was help her now she GIVING VERY MUCH FYE,” she captioned a photo of the viral post along with a photo of her new hair style.

The post sparked a conversation about bullying and a recent school shooting that is suspected to be a retaliation to being a student bullied was brought up. Timothy George Simpkins, an 18-year-old student at Timberview High School, was accused of shooting another student whom he was seen on video having a fist fight with before he got a .45-caliber handgun from his backpack and fired it. Simpkins shot the student he was fighting with and a teacher, WFAA reported. Simpkins’ family has said that he has been bullied and was even robbed at school twice before.