A Frontier Airlines flight from hell has unofficially kicked off the crazy, hectic holiday travel season.

Footage from the Houston to Denver flight shared by TMZ showed an almost 5-minute-long compilation of a white woman wreaking havoc while a bevy of passengers and flight staff tried to reel her in. Meanwhile, an intense prayer warrior and a few other passengers found ways to steal some of the pandemonium’s spotlight.

“Let me be. Stop pulling my arm! Let go of [my] arm,” the white woman screamed and wailed multiple times as people tried to apprehend her.

The woman aggressively climbed and trampled over rows of seats and the passengers in them. Multiple people stood in between her and whoever or whatever she was desperately trying to reach. She yelled, “Stop fucking blocking me,” when passengers standing in the aisle prevented her from moving farther down the plane with her havoc.

Other footage showed two men struggling to take control and subdue the woman.

“This is actually evidence that there’s a real devil that wants to kill each and every one of y’all, including your family members,” a Black woman yelled on the plane. “That’s not her. She’s possessed, she needs help.”

“Jesus Christ is the way, the truth and the life. And there’s nobody that’s going to come to God the Father without Jesus Christ,” she preached during her mid-flight crusade. “I’m telling you right now, the spirit of peace is the only thing y’all need. So trust him! In the name of Jesus! I command the spirit of peace!”

Chatter and assumably a mixture of shock and confusion ensued as the devout woman started walking up and down the aisle, loudly asking who on the fight already had a relationship with Jesus. She stated all hell was breaking loose, and the passengers were getting “evidence of it.”

During the chaos of the white woman’s meltdown, another Frontier Airlines passenger blatantly threatened to beat the woman down. Meanwhile, yet another aggravated person yelled at the unruly passenger and said, “We wanna get to our destination, ma’am.”

At that point, the spiritual woman had her hands in the air and seemingly sang a song to the Lord.

“Ain’t nobody playing with you, girl! I’m gon’ make it home,” a Black woman in a green headscarf and sunglasses angrily quipped as the white woman’s meltdown ensued at the other end of the plane. “If you crazy, come on! I’ll be crazy right along with you! You doin’ all that crying,” she added as the white flyer wailed in the background.

The Houston to Denver flight would have been a great time for someone to yell, “Jesus, take the wheel!” …Happy Holidays to all the traveling Frontier Airlines this time of year!

