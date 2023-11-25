MadameNoire Featured Video

Nigerian influencer Jay Boogie is in dire health after undergoing Brazilian Butt Lift surgery.

The transgender Instagram baddie, named Daniel Anthony Nsikan, shared with their over 233,000 followers that they suffered sepsis and acute kidney shortly after their BBL and 360 Lipo procedures Oct. 30.

Their harrowing account of the health scare included being transferred back and forth between their cosmetic surgery spot and a hospital. The influencer said they’ve wiped out their life savings and gone into debt while trying to recover from the BBL and 360 Lipo. They also pleaded with anyone reading to provide financial assistance for their post-op treatments.

“Please help me have a second chance in life! If not for [me], then for my four siblings, for whom I’m the breadwinner and sole provider,” Jay Boogie wrote.

The beauty and fashion influencer’s Nov. 10 health update claimed they had no health conditions before their procedures. They added that they paused their hormonal medications before going under the knife, as medically advised.

Jay Boogie outlined that Dr. Chidinma Akpa performed their surgeries.

The influencer got their work done at CGE Healthcare, aka Curvy Girl Essentials, in Lagos, Nigeria, where Dr. Chidinma is allegedly the owner.

Footage and photos Jay Boogie shared on their Instagram account Nov. 18 documented moments of their time in the hospital thus far. The influencer was lying down on a stretcher near a CT scan machine and had a whole bunch of tubes going from their body to medical machinery.

Public information shared from the influencer’s mouth regarding their pronouns is scarce. Several outlets, X users and CGE Healthcare referred to the trans-Nigerian figure with “he/him” identifiers.

Jay Boogie accused their cosmetic surgery provider of lying in a Nov. 18 Instagram post. CGE Healthcare had claimed toward the end of a lengthy statement that the influencer “made good progress with his kidney recovery.”

A Nov. 21 statement issued by plastic surgery and post-op recovery spot said Jay Boogie had been discharged from the facility’s care. CGE Healthcare noted no “indication of need for a kidney transplant.”

Jay Boogie, the self-proclaimed “popular loner,” last posted a photo of themselves on their backup Instagram account in late August.

The influencer’s backup account is brimming with photos of the influencer in glam-heavy makeup, hair and outfits. Over 37,700 Instagram users follow the Nigerian trans public figure on that page.

See some of Jay Boogie’s posts below.

