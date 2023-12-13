MadameNoire Featured Video

An Atlanta, Georgia, based TikToker is going viral for how she jokingly documented how hard it is in the ATL streets.

Tiara Walton, aka @tiarawalton, specifically gave props to those who’ve lived in The A for over five years. While speaking to the city’s long-term residents, she said, “I think that you’re not only tough, but you are a no-limit soldier.”

The first lesson Tiara said she learned was not to get on the freeway during rush hour without a snack and drink in the car with her. She noted that having the two would be the only way you’d survive Atlanta’s infamously terrible traffic.

Also related to the city’s unspoken driving rules, the fiery-red-haired TikToker said the second thing she learned was to let go and let God if someone stole her parking spot.

“There’s no need for you to even say anything to them because they are going to look at you as if they have a deaf and dumb spirit that has fallen on them,” she quipped.

The ATL-based beauty’s final lesson learned while living in Atlanta noted that “all Chick-fil-As are not created equal.”

Giving her viewers a leg up on how to score the fast food chain’s best food in the city, she encouraged newbies to venture out to Chick-fil-A locations in the hood.

“You gotta go to the one in the hood if you want it to be good, amen,” she stated before chucking up a peace sign and ending the video.

Tiara posted her now-viral video on Nov. 9. Since then, the upload has been seen over 545,800 times and liked by 40,200.

TikTok users flooded the A Reason To Pray author’s comments with more lessons learned while living in Atlanta. Much of the insider information was driving-related — similar to the TikToker’s strong suggestions. Fellow netizens encouraged anyone not to start the car without looking at their GPS first and having a full gas tank.

As far as hopping on the freeway, others said to use the bathroom before you leave work and that “merging is just a suggestion.”

Other online users lightheartedly noted that The A was and always will be one of a kind.

“No lies told here!!!!!” “Born and raised and this list could be soooo long.” “If you survive 5 years out here you can make it anywhere.”

What’s a part of the ATL rulebook you would let a newcomer know before they reached the city? Sound off in the comments with any Georgia peach intel if you have it!

