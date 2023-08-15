MadameNoire Featured Video

Beyoncé took over Atlanta for three days of the North American leg of her Renaissance World Tour, and she and some celebrities pulled out all the stops for the southern city appearance at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

On August 11, 12 and 14, the “Cozy” singer shut the city down with her highly-anticipated concert at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Beyoncé also served fresh tour fits during her three-day stop of nearly-sold-out concerts in Atlanta.

Atlanta’s FOX-5 News reported that Beyoncé declared ATLiens, the winner of the Renaissance World Tour’s friendly competition between cities with her “Mute Challenge” during six seconds of her hit single “Energy.” Concert-goers are supposed to be silent right after she sings, “Look around, everybody on mute.”

The Detroit and Philly shows didn’t have the popular challenge.

Atlanta concert-goers also were pleasantly surprised after Beyoncé invited the voice of her Renaissance World Tour to narrate the show in person- Kevin JZ Prodigy.

“I did what she asked!!!!! You don’t tell Beyoncé you can’t or you disagree. You [follow] suit because if she can do it!!! So can we!!!!! [And] there you have it!!!!!!! All hail the Queen @beyonce I AM @kevinjzprodigy, the Voice of the [Renaissance]!!!!!! THE HEARTBEAT,” Kevin penned on Instagram.

Kevin was also seen in Philly, the first stop of her North American tour, cutting loose with the audience July 12.

Celebrities like Real Housewives of Atlanta stars Porsha Guobadia and Kandi Burruss, Summer Walker and Jayda Cheaves were also in attendance.

Summer ate her Renaissance Tour look and left nary a crumb. The 27-year-old singer dazzled in a silver custom fit.

“It’s not the diamonds, it’s not the pearls, it’s just that I’m that girl🌪️,” Summer wrote in the caption.

Porsha channeled her inner Beyoncé circa 2003 with a spot-on rendition of the singer’s look for the cover of the “Dangerously In Love” album cover. Her black bussdown added a sassy touch to the fit.

“🐝Dangerously In Love 🥵 I love all Y’all,” the reality television star wrote.

Jayda teased fans with a naughty schoolgirl fit and a cute half-up, half-down ponytail. The Waydamin CEO also served bawdy for the concert.

Kandi attended Beyoncé’s exhilarating Atlanta show with her husband, Todd Tucker, and her girls. The Xscape group member and mogul also had a couple of outfit changes during her time at her private suite.

“I want to send love to everyone that came & hung out with me for @beyonce’s epic #renaissanceworldtour! Our suites were like having our own private parties within the concert & it was lit!!!!!! I’m already thinking of our next one,” Kandi penned in the caption on Instagram.

Atlanta certainly showed up on and out for the Queen, and she obliged.