MadameNoire Featured Video

Miami, Florida, rapper Key Vhani has been charged with second-degree murder in connection to a video that captured her allegedly shooting her manager after he and another man jumped her.

The video, shared by NBC Miami, shows the “Don’t Act Up” rapper, born Kevhani Camilla Hicks, stepping out of a white Lexus sedan and then getting into a physical altercation with two men before the Oct. 9 shooting went down.

Vhani, 27, and one of the men seemed to be in a heated verbal exchange before things escalated into physical violence. It’s unclear if the femcee or the man raised their fist first. Another man rushed out of the white car and seemingly started joining in assaulting Vhani.

When the 27-year-old rapper got the chance, she initially ran away from the men. Then, footage showed her reapproaching the scene and firing a gun, particularly at the man who was also her manager.

Within seconds of Vhani firing shots, the other man ran over her with the white Lexus. The car sped off, hitting the rapper, and Vhani was seen fleeing the scene.

Miami Police reportedly found Vhani injured and the wounded man lying on the ground when they responded to a call near the Wynwood Walls, within the 2400 block of Northwest 2nd Avenue.

NBC Miami added that Vhani was released from jail in October after being arrested and receiving her second-degree murder charge. She’s out now on a $50,000 bond and house arrest while awaiting her trial’s updates.

According to the outlet, the rapper’s public defender said the incident was a “clear case of self-defense.”

A GoFundMe raising money for Vhani’s legal costs claimed that the two men’s assault resulted in “blunt force injuries.” The fundraiser, published on Oct. 26, is at $355 of its $60,000 goal.

Text written above a post the rapper shared on Instagram Nov. 11 said, “‘Stand Your Ground’ doesn’t apply to Black women, I guess.”

In the caption of another post uploaded that day, Vhani said, “Self-defense is exactly what it is two males on one female!!!!! #WeWillGetJustice.”

“I’m finally home after experiencing something so traumatic and life-changing,” Vhani said in a lengthy Nov. 20 post. “I have three broken ribs and bruises all over, so I’m currently healing and getting rest.”

The rapper is the CEO and founder of Pretty Thug Music LLC, which she describes as a music and brand development company. In a September Instagram upload, the Miami-repping MC said the company’s mission is to “create a resourceful network” dedicated to growing “local and emerging musicians and entertainers.”

For her second-degree murder charge, Vhani faces up to life in prison based on Florida law.

RELATED CONTENT: “Self-Defense: Black Woman Won’t Be Charged In Shooting Death Of Firefighter Who Was Choking Her Male Friend At Gas Station”