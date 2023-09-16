MadameNoire Featured Video

Singer-songwriter Samaria reportedly got jumped at her own video shoot, but one of the women in the fight said the singer started it.

Samaria posted a video of the “fight” Sept. 8, where the camera captured two women grabbing and striking the singer, who was wearing a black jacket. Two men appeared to attempt to pull the women off the “Out the Way” songstress.

“Hella, unprofessional, never in my life been jumped before, lmao,” Samaria wrote over the video. She shared a photo of her bleeding thumb, claiming it was the “only damage.”

Samaria wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter, “Who jumps someone at their video shoot, was hella nice to these girls, man, wtf.”

Internet users found one of the girls involved in the fight named Jadah Walters, who alleged the singer was only portraying herself as an “angel” and that Samaria “started the fight.” Samaria took to Instagram Live after seeing the fight caused her to trend online, informing the world she wasn’t a problematic person and wanted to keep it about the music.

She then invited Jadah to join her on Live to “clear the air.” Jadah snapped about Samaria being rude and having “negative energy” at the shoot.

“You’re just rude, bro,” Jadah said. “You came in with negative energy. You looked at me, stank as hell and did not approach me to say hi.”

Jadah added that Samaria most likely acted that way toward everyone but made it her mission to confront the singer.

Samaria exclaimed that she greeted and introduced herself to everyone that day and implied that the “negative energy” Jadah thought she had didn’t authorize her to assault the singer physically.

“First off, I don’t know who you think you are. I don’t care who you think you are. How many followers you have…I don’t take disrespect lightly at all,” Jadah declared.

According to Samaria’s side of the story, she picked the two women out for a scene, and they immediately started giving the director a hard time with their attitudes.

“The girl in the red dress (Jadah) started getting super rude…snapping at the director who I have a good relationship with,” she said.

Samaria allegedly attempted to calm Jadah down, which is when the blonde girl began to attack her. Jadah jumped in behind her.

Samaria told her X followers that she had a knot under her eye and that the recent fight was the only one she ever lost.

“To be fair, I’ve only ever been in one other fight, and it was in elementary school over some Legos.”