Rihanna tapped into her Bad Gyal RihRih sex appeal with the blonde tresses she recently sported in Las Vegas.

The 35-year-old mother of two wore lengthy and layered blonde hair while at her boyfriend and co-parent A$AP Rocky’s side in Sin City Nov. 17. The Fenty mogul’s blonde look included face framing, side-swept bangs and light curls. The hair was styled by Yusef Williams, Rihanna’s hairstylist of over ten years.

The blonde hair was pulled from New York City-based retailer True Hair Company, which has provided luxury hair extensions for Cardi B, Nicki Minaj, Coi Leray, Coco Jones and more.

Naphia White, another one of Rihanna’s hairstylists, posted photos of the singer’s blonde moment on Instagram Nov. 19.

The Anti artist’s bombshell makeup was done by her longtime makeup artist, Priscilla Ono, and assistant MUA Gladis Patzen. Ono revealed on Instagram that the musician’s soft glam used all Fenty Beauty cosmetics and featured the brand’s Icon Velvet Matte Liquid Lipstick in the shade “The MVP.”

Fashion stylist and Fenty creative director Jahleel Weaver shared on his social media that Rihanna rocked custom Balenciaga and Prada during her and Rocky’s time at the Formula 1 Grand Prix. The celebrity couple also attended Rocky’s creative director collection unveiling for PUMA’s collaboration with Formula 1. At the Las Vegas-based event, the “D.M.B.” rapper gushed over his two little ones and said the kids were he and Rihanna’s “best collab” to date.

The couple share sons RZA, 18 months, and Riot Rose, three months.

PUMA has also joined forces with Rihanna to debut a reimagined version of her iconic Creeper shoe.

The brand announced Nov. 20 that that the “Creeper Phatty” will drop in three different colorways in North America on Nov. 30. Shoppers elsewhere can attempt to snag their pair starting Dec. 1.

PUMA noted that the “Creeper Phatty” is an updated, extra-padded version of the Fenty shoe that initially dropped in 2015.

“We took our OG ‘Creeper’ and made it bigger and badder,” said Rihanna, who designed and named the shoe. “When designing the ‘Creeper Phatty,’ we wanted to reinvent the OG ‘Creeper’ that was loved by so many. It’s a classic silhouette that has been missed, so its return had to be bigger.”

