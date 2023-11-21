MadameNoire Featured Video

An Airbnb host is suing Tyrese Gibson over a Woodland Hills residence he allegedly damaged and made “excessive alterations” to.

Homeowner Tiffany Webb is allegedly suing the “Sorry” singer for over $25,000 in damages to her home in the northern Los Angeles neighborhood, according to a story published via TMZ on Nov. 20. Tracy Wolf, the residence’s property manager, said the lawsuit was in response to the musician’s ghosting efforts to contact him about restorations.

Wolf said Gibson’s adjustments to the rented living space went past simply personalizing it. She claimed the Baby Boy actor was responsible for a marble fireplace being covered with gold paint and blocked exits and windows. The musician also allegedly fidgeted with electrical panels and added unauthorized power outlets. Moreover, the property manager claimed the TGT member damaged the HVAC units and the property’s iron gate. Another accusation claimed Gibson made more than one attempt to remove 22 banana trees from the property.

Wolf’s overarching issue was that Gibson’s changes were damaging and not temporary. She said the singer told the property’s management that nothing was permanently altered. She also claimed the singer disregarded several warnings against changing anything on the property with the owner’s knowledge and consent.

The musician showed detachable and non-permanent adjustments he made to the home i n a clip TMZ shared .

One home improvement project was wooden panels assumably covering several exits and windows. “My privacy and the safety of my two daughters is everything to me,” the actor emphasized while showing the wooden barricades. “Nothing is actually attached to the physical property… This is all temporary,” he added.

Gibson showed a bed frame that had been moved out of the garage and a couch that “came with the house” while standing in the “outdoor area.” The actor showed a table he bought and a rug on the ground. Then, he panned the camera over separate doorways leading to different areas of the Woodland Hills home and repeatedly stated, “Nothing is attached.”

Wolf claimed Gibson’s six-month lease for the Airbnb rental started in February, and that musician began his home alterations shortly thereafter.

The five-bedroom property included an outdoor patio area and pool. The home reportedly cost the Fast X star $20,000 a month.

TMZ didn’t outline any specific information directly pulled from Webb’s lawsuit.

