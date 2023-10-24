R&B fans can rejoice because the supergroup TGT is back! Singers Tyrese, Ginuwine and Tank happily shared the news of their group’s reuniting on Instagram over the weekend.

Tank let fans in on the big secret while on stage with Tyrese and Ginuwine at the R&B Music Experience concert in Tampa, Florida, Oct. 20.

“I love these brothers with all my heart,” Tank stated. “And in the effort to let you know that Black men can come together and do something great — and apply to something bigger than themselves — the announcement tonight is [that] TGT is back.”

The crowd was audibly hyped up and excited about the supergroup’s notable news. Tank followed up the announcement by lightheartedly noting that Tyrese conceded to split the money equally between the trio.

“We’re so excited. We’re gonna use his house, his cars, his private jet,” Tank teased.

The “When We” singer also showed his bandmates love while on stage. He recognized Ginuwine as someone who “raised” him and taught him how to navigate the music industry as a performer. Regarding Tyrese, he said the two were joined at the hip.

Ginuwine was the first to post footage of the group’s comeback announcement on Instagram Oct. 21.

“I knew it would happen. I just want it to be perfect for every individual. We come together to say we are Kings, so let’s move forward. I appreciate the love we get now, let’s go!!!! #TGT #uhooo #TankGTyrese ok, it’s time, ok Letsgo @therealtank and @tyrese my brothas for life.”

He shared a video of the trio discussing their collaborative musical return amongst a small group. As Tank addressed the situation, the latter said, “All bullshit aside, all business aside — I love you brothers in real life.”

In that clip, all eyes in the room were on Tyrese when Tank asked “the $15 million question.”

When the former responded, he emphasized that the money wouldn’t come in between the newly reunited group. “Three splits, down the middle — equal, across the board,” Tyrese told Ginuwine and Tank.

In the comments of Ginuwine’s post, the “Stay” singer added, “Even before the cameras were rolling, I was already there… three-way split — equal, equal, equal… Tank, Ginuwine, Tyrese… Tonight, everything changed… The three kings are back!!!!!”

Based on Tyrese’s Oct. 22 post of the men’s reconciliation, the trio’s special reunion happened in Ginuwine’s room backstage at the R&B Music Experience concert, where all three were scheduled performers.

Tyrese excitedly shared at the end of his lengthy caption that TGT will drop a new album and embark on a Summer 2024 Ladies Only tour.

The group’s comeback follows up on the success of their 2013 project, Three Kings, which was their only album. The project peaked at No. 1 on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart.

The longtime friends started collaborating as TGT in 2007, according to Revolt.

Bossip’s reporting outlined the disagreements about the money behind the group’s disbanding. In 2016, a representative for Tyrese told TMZ that TGT’s earnings were never split evenly due to the “How You Gonna Act Like That” singer’s solo chart success. In 2017, the drama between the group was heightened when Tyrese mentioned on The Breakfast Club that Ginuwine wanted to receive more of the group’s earnings.

See all the receipts about the group’s comeback via Tyrese’s recap below.

