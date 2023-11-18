MadameNoire Featured Video

DaBaby’s found peace regarding the swift and vigorous backlash he received following his homophobic rant at Rolling Loud Miami in 2021.

The “Shake Sum” artist, born Jonathan Lyndale Kirk, reflected on the incident’s aftermath during a guest appearance on the Nov. 15 episode of the Club Shay Shay podcast, hosted by former NFL player Shannon Sharpe.

After initially saying there wasn’t any part of his career he’d redo, the rapper joked about scrapping his Rolling Loud 2021 performance entirely. Shannon was stunned when the rapper hinted at the amount of money he thinks his homophobic rant has cost him in the two years since it happened — a whopping $200 million.

“I don’t regret anything that I’ve been through. It feels so good to really be able to say that and mean it,” DaBaby said on the podcast. “I’ve probably said that before, but I ain’t mean it. It’s like, ‘Boy, I wish I had my $200 million — y’all robbed me.’ I don’t feel like that. I really feel like that’s a blessing in disguise at this point in my life. I just came to that realization in the past two weeks. I felt like I needed that season I had to endure. I needed that.”

The “Suge” rapper said there’s no telling where he’d be “mentally and spiritually” if he weren’t forced to step back from his career and self-reflect. He claimed that God told him to slow down, and he recalled being defensive amid the backlash.

Now seeing the situation differently, DaBaby said he feels like his professional losses have ultimately contributed to him becoming happier and a better man.

“I love the space I’m in, not as a artist or career-wise, it’s much bigger. I love the space I’m in as a person,” he said on recent Club Shay Shay episode.

Two days after the June 25, 2021, incident at Rolling Loud Miami, DaBaby shared an apology on X.

During his 2021 Rolling Loud rant, the rapper said, “If you didn’t show up today with HIV, AIDS, or any of them deadly sexually transmitted diseases that’ll make you die in two to three weeks, then put your cellphone lighter up. Ladies, if your pu**y smell like water, put your cell phone lighter up. Fellas, if you ain’t sucking d**k in the parking lot, put your cellphone lighter up.”

