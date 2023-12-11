Black Health Uncovered: Four Myths About Black Women’s Health and Wellness

MADAMENOIRE is here to shed light on common misconceptions about Black women’s health and wellness.

This open enrollment season, it’s about prioritizing your health with confidence. Having comprehensive health coverage is one way to protect yourself and your loved ones.

Your health matters. Black women face disparities across the health spectrum. According to research in the Journal of Women’s Health, Black women have a “higher prevalence of many health conditions, including heart disease and maternal morbidities.”

These statistics are the result of systemic racism that has impacted generations of Black families in the United States—a vital discussion that the medical community is having on a more frequent basis.

Health insurance provides access to regular check-ups, screenings and vaccinations that can help detect and prevent issues early on. Preventive care is key to maintaining overall health and wellness.

So let’s talk about it. Here are four common myths about Black women’s health that we can lay to rest once and for all.

Myth 1: Breast cancer doesn’t run in my family, so I don’t need a mammogram.

False. It is strongly recommended that women over 40 receive regular mammograms every year. This is important for Black women in particular, who have a 40 percent higher death rate from breast cancer than white women.

Myth 2: It’s not vital I see a gynecologist every year.

False. The American Cancer Society recommends getting a Pap test every year. Cervical cancer screenings should begin three years after having sex and no later than age 21 to check for pre-cancerous cells in your cervix.

Myth 3: Talking about my issues won’t make them better.

False. Within the Black community, the lack of access to professional mental health care, cultural stigma and delayed treatment often result in more severe outcomes than in other communities. For help finding a therapist, check out Therapy for Black Girls and Innopsych. For financial assistance, The Loveland Foundation offers support to Black women and girls seeking mental health care.

Myth 4: I don’t need health insurance because I’m in good shape.

False. Health insurance is essential for everyone, regardless of your current health status. It provides financial protection for unforeseen accidents, access to preventive care, specialists and coverage for chronic conditions. It offers peace of mind and is not solely for those with existing health issues.

Don’t leave your health to chance.

Empower yourself and your loved ones with the health coverage you deserve.

Health insurance offers access to healthcare services that ensure that you receive the best possible care for conditions that require expert care.

Make sure you and your loved ones are fully protected. It’s time to make informed decisions about your health and secure the coverage you deserve. Enroll today.