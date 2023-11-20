MadameNoire Featured Video

Ashlei Mason, a teacher from Tates Creek Middle School in Lexington, Kentucky, put her co-workers to the test to see if they could finish the lyrics to “Anniversary” by Tony! Toni! Toné! Some of her colleagues could recognize and sing along to the 1993 smash hit record. A few people looked baffled as they tried to figure out the lyrics to the classic tune.

In Mason’s hilarious TikTok video posted Nov. 10, the teacher asked her colleagues to complete the lyrics to the chorus in “Anniversary.”

The funny video began with Mason crooning off-camera, “Do you know what today is?” as her white colleague stared back, looking utterly confused.

“Uh, no!” the teacher replied before chuckling.

The video quickly panned to another colleague of Mason’s — also white —who fails the hilarious challenge.

“I don’t know that song!” the second teacher shouted.

At the 20-second mark, Mason finally encounters a Tates Creek Middle School staffer, who instantly recognizes the Tony! Toni! Toné! hit as soon as she begins singing the chorus.

“It’s our anniversary, anniversary,” Mason’s third co-worker, who is Black, sings as she shimmies along to the lyrics.

After some hilarious attempts, there were a few more people who were able to pass the “Anniversary” challenge with flying colors, including two white colleagues of Mason’s, but some folks weren’t too successful.

At one point in the funny video, the Lexington, Kentucky-based teacher encountered two Black employees who could not decipher the classic tune. One of the staffers, who appears to be bi-racial, hangs her head in shame after she struggles to recognize the song.

“Am I about to lose my partial Black card?” the teacher asked Mason, to which she replied, “Yeah, you are! That partial Black card is gone, sis!”

In the comments section, netizens of TikTok had a ball laughing along to Mason’s hilarious video, which has garnered over 1 million views.

One user said they were “shocked” by the “amount of people that couldn’t finish the lyrics.”

“C’mon, how do they not know this song?” the viewer added with a pair of laughing emojis.

A third netizen of TikTok penned, “Not me screaming at my phone, ‘It’s our anniversary.'”

One user offered a little grace to some of the “young” teachers who weren’t familiar with the song, but netizens poked fun at the two “sisters” who got their Black cards revoked for their failure to pass the challenge.

“I hold their moms personally responsible,” a netizen quipped.

Another user wrote, “I’m going to blame it on their age. Maybe they weren’t born yet when that banger came out, but I’m side-eyeing their parents.”

On Nov. 14, Mason took to TikTok with another funny lyric challenge video. This time, she asked her co-workers to finish the lyrics to Michael Jackson’s “Remember the Time.”

Watch the hilarious video below.

