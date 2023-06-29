MadameNoire Featured Video

Harrisonburg, Virginia-based news anchor Kayla Tinsley has gone viral on TikTok thanks to her choreographed dance routines with her palm-colored, wholesome male co-anchors.

The Hampton University alumna’s latest TikTok shows her and her rhythmically-challenged WHSV station co-workers dancing to a mashup of Janet Jackson’s “I Get So Lonely” and Somethin’ for the People’s “My Love Is The Shhh!”

Although out of sync with each other, all parties involved gave a fun, light-hearted and earnest effort. The trio added dark sunglasses to their otherwise standard news anchor attire for extra pizazz.

Kayla swung her hips and strongly snapped on beat while her peers followed suit. It wasn’t until the female lead amped things up and moved her arms from side to side simultaneously with her legs that things broke out into a slightly chaotic freestyle.

In her caption, Kayla noted that the man in the tan suit on her left was Jarvis, and that the navy-donning anchor on her right was Ben. The latter particularly went rogue during his attempt to nail their beginner’s dance routine.

Posted June 24, the hilarious clip of the trio’s WHSV workplace antics has gotten over 307, 900 views and 53,400 likes on TikTok.

An even more viral clip of Kayla, Jarvis and Ben shows them shaking their stuff to Mariah Carey’s “Touch My Body.”

The first of the trio’s choreographed routines was posted June 17. The video has been seen by over 8 million TikTok users and liked by 1.2 million.

Kayla couldn’t help but laugh as her co-anchors tried to keep up while she swayed her hips and gave the dance combo a cool effort.

On June 20, the multimedia journalist admitted on Instagram that Ben and Jarvis weren’t the only ones struggling to get their dance moves together.

“I debated posting this to Instagram, but this video is blowing up 😂😂😂. It has more than 5 MILLION VIEWS on TikTok and many repost[s]! I am not ashamed to say that we were all struggling, but we had so much fun recording this video 😄❤️. I appreciate all of the messages rolling in saying this video made them laugh!”

We love to see it! Shout out to Kayla, Jarvis and Ben for putting a smile on people’s faces and making their news station a joyful, dance-filled work environment.

If based in Harrisonburg, watch Kayla as a weekday anchor on WHSV‘s 10 p.m. and 11 p.m. broadcasts.

