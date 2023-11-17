MadameNoire Featured Video

Patti LaBelle is a music legend and one to look up to–unsurprisingly, other prominent and younger artists seek her counsel.

The 79-year-old “If Only You Knew” vocal powerhouse blessed the CMT Smashing Glass: A Celebration of the Groundbreaking Women of Music’s red carpet with her presence that premiered Nov. 15.

In an interview with ET, LaBelle shared how several big-name artists look to her for advice, knowing the singer carried valuable knowledge and experience.

The “New Attitude” hitmaker specified which singers would summon her for advice.

“They do call me for information,” she said. “I’m the OG, I’m 79, and all my little girls like Ledisi and Fantasia and Ariana Grande and Beyoncé…they all call me for information about things they’re going through, that I’ve been through.”

She added, “So, I hope that I can always give information to my babies. Because that’s what I do.”

CMT Smashing Glass honored LaBelle with R&B and Jazz singer Ledisi performing “New Attitude.” Country and first Black CMA-nominated duo The War and Treaty performed their rendition of “On My Own.”

But LaBelle stole the entire show with her “2 Steps Away” performance. The icon was deep into her performance, kicking off her heels and standing barefoot on the stage.

According to Essence, LaBelle felt honored to be celebrated for “smashing the glass” with her hits like “Lady Marmalade,” “When You’ve Been Blessed (Feels Like Heaven),” “Love Has Finally Come At Last” and “If Only You Knew.”

“To smash glass, it means to be on top, we women, we do it. It was amazing to be with other women who have smashed glass. For many years, we have not been recognized, so I was happy to be a part of it because we bust the glass, and we tear it down,” Patti said.

In addition to LaBelle, CMT honored the late Tina Turner and Aretha Franklin. Country singer Mickey Guyton fêted Turner with an outstanding performance of “The Best.” Singer and Glee actress Amber Riley performed Franklin’s 1967 smash hit, “R.E.S.P.E.C.T.”

LaBelle acknowledged that she wouldn’t be where she is now without Turner and Franklin.

“Those are the ladies that I’ve been with. Tina Turner died on my birthday, so I was so happy for the first four or five hours of my birthday. And when I heard about her, it just put a damper on my day. She was such a wonderful woman,” LaBelle explained. “Aretha Franklin and I, we talked about a year before she left about recording together, and just knowing that they believed in me and they love me. To still be here standing, I’m standing for them also.”