Ex-Real Housewives of Atlanta star Cynthia Bailey and her ex-lover, Leon Robinson, celebrated their daughter’s birthday, 24-year-old Noelle Robinson, at the famous and high-end Japanese restaurant Nobu Malibu. Her birthday was Nov. 9.

Cynthia, 56, Leon, 61, and Noelle, 24, shared snippets of their special dinner with their Instagram followers. Noelle donned a purple lace spaghetti-strapped gown with blotches of pink. Cynthia looked snug in her bodysuit with a cardigan around her waist and boots. Leon was also winning the war on aging. He looked fine as wine as he sat with the matriarch and their seed.

“Can’t believe our one & only @noellerobinson is 24! You are the absolute best parts of both of us. @wwwjustleon. I am so proud to be your mom & get to see you blossom as my daughter. Happy birthday, my love. You are my everything!”

Leon posted on his Instagram, “This girl gets #allthelove from both sides!! The #Birthday girl @noellerobinson getting #mommydaddylove on her #bornday.”

Many of Cynthia’s former RHOA castmates blew up her comment section with birthday wishes. In contrast, others failed to acknowledge Noelle’s birthday and urged the former lovers to “rekindle” what they had in the ’90s, even under Noelle’s comments.

“Spin that bloc, Ms. Bailey.”

“Ms. Cynthia Leon. (Because I don’t know his last name.).”

“Imagine he was the one man [you] was meant to be with at the end of the day…just a thought.”

“Cynthia and Leon need to teach a class on healthy co-parenting.”

Cynthia and Leon dated in the ’90s and ’00s while he was acting and she was modeling, but the pair split after having Noelle.

Despite not being together, the relationship dynamic between Cynthia and Leon showed the world that it’s possible to be amicable with an ex.

The two are in a great space, so much so that The Five Heartbeat actor even publicly congratulated her on her nuptials with Mike Hill, which many commended him for.

The 61-year-old Zaddy didn’t even have an issue with his daughter staying with her mother and her now-ex-beau in California.

“I thought her move to California was a move she wanted to make. I thought it was great that she had the convenience of Mike’s place to be able to stay there, especially on a temporary basis, until she figured things out and could see what California is about and see if she wanted to be there,” he said. “I thought it was fantastic because it was going to be a place where her mother was going to be all of the time.”

Nevertheless, these two are goals! Anyways, happy birthday, Noelle Robinson!