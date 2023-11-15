MadameNoire Featured Video

Benzino called out Busta Rhymes and Angie Martinez for behavior he felt put him and his daughter, Coi Leray, in an unflattering light.

The 58-year-old hip-hop vet aired out his issues with Busta and Angie during a recent Instagram Live session, according to Hot 97. The father of two argued Busta should’ve “reached out” to him before filming the music video “Luxury Life” with Coi.

While Benzino thought it was wrong, Busta, 51, was filmed a music video with his “half-naked” 26-year-old daughter. The Source co-founder acknowledged that Coi was old enough to make her own decisions.

Benzino voiced frustrations with Angie Martinez after the longtime hip-hop journalist interviewed Coi, and t he young femcee spoke about her and her father’s relationship. In the sit-down chat between the two women, Coi speculated that her father was jealous of her early success.

“I know Angie Martinez doesn’t like me. But to sit there and interview my daughter and manipulate the situation, she knew what she was doing. I wanna be respectful, but she was wrong. She’s a woman too — an older woman — so she should’ve known better. You don’t play with people’s kids,” Benzino argued.

The Source co-founder expressed more disdain on his Instagram feed regarding what Coi and Angie said about him. Benzino posted a clip Nov. 12 of the two women’s discussion and called it “the most ridiculous shit I’ve heard in my entire life on this earth.”

“How tf can [I] be envious towards someone I RAISED, NURTURED, PROVIDED FOR, INFLUENCED AND LOVE VERY DEARLY??? This industry and the internet have completely messed up the minds of this young generation. I’m tired of her pushing a false narrative about who I am and what I’ve done as a father,” Benzino said about his daughter. “In my 40 years in hip-hop, I’ve never ever seen an artist DOG their parents out the way Coi does, and it’s embarrassing and sad.”

The former Love & Hip Hop star’s rant accused Angie of being “manipulative and messy.” Benzino emphasized that he wouldn’t let anyone “slander” or “push a false narrative” about him and his reputation.

Coi and Benzino have had a rocky and intermittently estranged relationship in the public eye since the 26-year-old stepped into the limelight with her hits “No More Parties,” “Blick Blick!” and “Players.”

Benzino addressed the tumultuous relationship between him and his daughter in May 2022. While he didn’t namedrop Coi, he said he’d have to love her from afar because they weren’t on the same page.

“One day you will realize that the people in these blogs comments section do not really care about you like I do and your label execs will have you sell your soul to make millions. I LOVE and ADORE my only daughter, but I will just have to do it from a distance.”

