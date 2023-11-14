MadameNoire Featured Video

Boosie Badazz recently revealed that he’s eternally grateful to fellow rapper Jeezy for the latter’s kind gesture while he was in jail.

In a clip @livebitez shared on Instagram Nov. 12, the “Set It Off” rapper said Jeezy helped out his mother, Jacquelyn Hatch, by giving her $20,000 when he was locked up. Boosie praised Jeezy for the move and said it helped his family a lot at the time. He added that the label he signed didn’t even extend to that length when he and his loved ones needed it.

“I’ll never forget it. He gave my mama $20,000 cash,” Boosie, born Torrence Hatch Jr., said of the “Put On” rapper. “I’m a Jeezy fan for life. I was in jail [and] he gave my mama $20,000.”

The short Instagram clip didn’t specify when Jeezy’s $20,000 gift to Boosie’s mother went down. HipHopDX claimed the video was captured while Boosie was at the “GRAMMY Salute to 50 Years of Hip Hop” concert in Los Angeles in early November.

The Baton Rouge native danced to Afrobeats in the short snippet with a woman in a plunge-neckline black dress elsewhere.

The two playfully got their groove on to Davido’s “If” and Rema’s “Calm Down.” The rapper showed off his finger-gun dance moves in a brown fur coat that he paired with light-wash blue jeans, black sunglasses and diamond jewelry. Instead of rocking a shirt underneath the fur coat, he opted for a neck full of iced-out silver chains.

Boosie and Jeezy have musically collaborated in the past. In 2008, the former and Anthony Hamilton were on Jeezy’s track “Everything.”

Jeezy was on Boosie’s 2015 songs “Mercy On My Soul” and “Better Believe It” and the Baton Rouge MC’s 2023 “Rocket Man” remix.

In an October 2022 Drink Champs episode, Jeezy said, “Boosie’s like a god in Baton Rouge — he’s presidential. He was doing a giveaway for some kids. He gave away bicycles and all that. So that’s how I knew how embedded he was in the community. That’s who he is. He’s got a great heart.”

Jeezy recalled advising Boosie to leave his hometown when the latter “got into trouble” with the authorities. The “Soul Survivor” MC said he was happy Boosie moved to Atlanta because the father of eight was “too powerful” in Baton Rouge.

“They wasn’t gon’ let that go on for long,” Jeezy said of Boosie’s impactful power in Louisiana. “Shout out to Boosie for making it out of that.”

