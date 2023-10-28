MadameNoire Featured Video

Kelly Rowland has the girls gagged with the stunning, slinky black dress she wore to The Hollywood Reporter Beauty Dinner Oct. 25.

The dress — a Karoline Vitto creation — is a black floor-length and long-sleeved gown with a large, skin-baring cutout on the side that features edgy stainless steel detailing. The Metal Ladder Gown is from Karoline Vitto’s Autumn/Winter ’23 collection. It’s offered in a size-inclusive range and retails for $1,853 on the designer’s website.

The dress was custom fit to the contours of Rowland’s body thanks to celebrity tailor and fashion designer Baba Jagne. Stylist Kollin Carter — another celeb fav — is who pieced together the singer’s look and all its fashionable details.

The black dress was paired with a matching-colored turban by Matthew Reisman and shoes by Sophia Webster. Rowland’s earrings and hand jewelry were by Loree Rodkin and Yessayan.

The “Motivation” singer’s hair was done by one of her go-to hairstylists — JStayReady, aka Jared Henderson.

MUA Leah Darcy slayed the musician’s soft glam makeup.

Rowland posted pictures of herself in the asymmetrical garment on Instagram Oct. 26.

The mother of two got lots of love from fellow celebs in the comments of her post. The big names couldn’t help but gush over the “Like This” diva’s beauty.

“Brown and Fine.” — Nafessa Williams “Don’t hurt em too bad baby.” — Ms. Tina Knowles “WOWZERS!!! Absolutely gorgeous!!” — Victoria Monét

Other attendees at The Hollywood Reporter Beauty Dinner were Janelle Monáe, Gabrielle Union, Logan Browning, Normani, Jurnee Smollett and many more.

The publication detailed that the star-studded dinner went down at the Soho House offshoot, Halloway House, in West Hollywood.

Presented by Instagram, the night celebrated the most influential faces and creators in La La Land’s glam circle. The Hollywood Reporter outlined that the dinner was just hours after the publication dropped its 2023 Beauty Issue, spotlighting the 40 top hair, makeup and nail pros who keep A-listers looking flawless.”

This year’s cover stars included Zoe Saldaña, Dakota Johnson and Gabrielle Union.

Makeup artists Sheika Daley and Keita Moore were both featured on the publication’s Top 40 list—both of the celebrity MUAs listed Rowland as a client.

See more of Rowland’s sultry all-black look for the beauty dinner below.

