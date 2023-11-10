MadameNoire Featured Video

X users are worried about young folk’s music knowledge after a DJ claimed a 16-year-old asked him to play the “original” version of “Blow The Whistle”… by Saweetie.

DJ R-Tistic’s Nov. 8 tweet went viral because, as hip-hop lovers and many grown folks know, Oakland-raised rapper Too $hort dropped the original “Blow The Whistle” in 2006. The DJ’s post has been seen by over 2 million people and liked by over 19,000.

Many X users were dumbfounded and even *lightheartedly* offended that the teen thought Saweetie’s 2020 song “Tap In”- which samples “Blow The Whistle”- was the track’s original version. Others felt more aged because they didn’t even know Saweetie had a song sampling the Lil Jon-produced beat.

Others simply thought it was a shame the youngster didn’t know such a hip-hop classic.

The 16-year-old is a part of Gen Z, which includes those born from 1997 to 2012. In an attempt to give the teen grace for her lack of knowledge regarding the Too $hort classic, DJ R-Tastic later tweeted that neither side of the bride and groom’s wedding guests was from the West Coast.

For greater context, Too $hort’s “Blow The Whistle” came out the year before the 16-year-old was born and 14 years before Saweetie dropped “Tap In.”

The original samples Too $hort’s 1987 “Dope Fiend Beat” and 1985 “Girl (Cocaine),” according to WhoSampled.com.

In a verified comment on Genius, the Bay Area OG explained how he and Lil Jon put “Blow The Whistle” together back in 2005. The Los Angeles-born rapper recalled that Lil Jon wanted the track to sound like “an old classic Too $hort song.”

“Originally, the song had a lot of sounds. It had guitars. It was big. We had this little studio arguments where we were mixing the song. The only reason I called it ‘Blow the Whistle’ was because it had that brrooo, brrooo, brrooo. There’s a lot of sports metaphors in this song. It’s really like about doing drugs and fucking up, and playing sports and fucking up and just kind of relating fucking up to sports metaphors.”

Listen to “Blow The Whistle” and “Tap In” below.

