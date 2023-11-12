MadameNoire Featured Video

The explicit and raunchy lyrics of Sukihana’s analingus anthem, “Eating,” was a recent topic of discussion for hip-hop icon and old-school Harlemite Cam’ron.

The rapper discussed the provocative song on the Nov. 7 episode of It Is What It Is, a sports talk show co-hosted by Mase and Treasure “Stat Baby” Wilson. Cam’ron explained that he was in the car with a woman who asked for the aux cord and started playing Sukiana’s “Eating.” The 47-year-old “Hey Ma” rapper divulged that he vibed with the track initially, especially since the woman he was with had played Sexyy Red’s “Pound Town” just before.

Cam’ron mentioned that the woman might have been dropping subliminal hints about wanting to rim him. Regardless, he said he firmly told her there would be no trading places amongst them when it came to that. (If you haven’t heard Sukihana’s “Eating,” — the femcee said she went down on her man after he did it for her.)

“I’ll let you go as far as the gooch. And when I say the gooch, I mean under the balls — you can come under the balls,” Cam’ron told his It Is What It Is co-hosts.

While warning future sexual partners not to venture anywhere further, he added, “Don’t touch my asshole, yo. It don’t turn me on.”

Even more candidly, Cam’ron noted that he’s had women perform analigus on him before — particularly when he was younger.

“Of course [I have], when I was a teenager,” he said about being on the receiving end. “And I thought it was cool — I ain’t have no advice. And when a bitch ate my ass, my legs weren’t up, and I was not on my knees. I did it for her. That turned her on, and I was cool… I ain’t gon’ knock it.

The conversation about Sukihana’s “Eating” came after Cam’ron praised Treasure for being what he considers “the standard of what a young Black female should be, especially coming out of college.”

The “Oh Boy” MC said 22-year-old Treasure was very professional and carried herself well.

“I think for a Black woman in America, especially in corporate or starting a business, that is the standard. But at the same time, there’s bitches out there wanting their pussies scratched,” he noted, referencing Sexyy Red’s “Pound Town.”

“At the end of the day, there’s a list of different Black women out there, and I’m not saying those women aren’t doing their thing,” the 47-year-old clarified.

Mase was surprised Cam’ron knew about Sukihana, let alone had so many feelings attached to her 2022 viral track.

Both the “What You Want” rapper and Treasure couldn’t help but laugh through Killa Cam’s personal anecdotes about the rimming anthem.

Play

See clips from the It Is What It Is episode below.

RELATED CONTENT: “Sherri Shepherd Doesn’t Have Anything Against Sexyy Red But The Rapper Won’t Be On Her Show Anytime Soon”