Drake stepped in to defend his close friend SZA after DJ Akademiks fat-shamed the 34-year-old artist during a fiery livestream on Rumble in August. The controversial DJ opened up about his candid chat with the Canadian rapper during an interview with DJ Vlad on Nov. 3.

Akademiks, who has been embroiled in internet beef with stars like Erykah Badu and, most recently, Saucy Santana, isn’t known to retract some of the mean remarks he’s made about celebs in the past. However, it appears the infamous Twitch streamer had a change of heart when Drake confronted him about some of the mean comments he fired off at SZA during his livestream over the summer.

“When Drake called me I was like, what?” the 32-year-old media personality told Vlad.

“Drake was like, she’s a very close friend of his. It was a very friendly call. He was just kind of trying to see what I thought about it because he was like ‘Ak, I rock with you too.’ They were doing the album at the time and he was like, ‘She’s affected by things like that.’”

During his drunken Rumble livestream on Aug. 9, Akademiks called the “Kill Bill” singer “insecure,” “fat as fuck” and claimed that she “had a double chin.” He also made fun of her BBL.

“You whores are fat, just like me,” the New Jersey native scoffed.

“You suck that fat out of your chin and put it into your ass, your ass be looking lopsided. Your belly button be looking weird because they move that bitch around, it’s like tic-tac-toe.”

According to Akademiks, Drake convinced him to drop his beef with the R&B crooner.

“I guess he was just like, ‘There’s gotta be some middle ground here,’ and I just was like, ‘Honestly, that was an axe I had to grind from a couple years ago,” the ill-famed personality told Vlad.

“I got it off and I don’t got no issue with her. I love her. And I actually went back on my platform and said, ‘Listen I’m sending you nothing but love and light and I’ll continue to do so.’”

Akademiks and SZA haven’t been on the best of terms since 2017.

In 2017, the DJ, born Livingston Allen, poked fun at SZA’s appearance during a livestream that was reportedly recorded a few days before he interviewed the star on his former Complex show Everyday Struggle. During his livestream, Akademiks read comments about her appearance online. He reportedly called her “one of those Amazon bitches” after one user described her as being tall.

While chopping it up with Vlad, Akademiks claimed no “malice” was behind his questionable segment. At the time, the media personality did not know what SZA looked like and wanted a better idea of who she was before his interview, but the comment didn’t sit well with the R&B powerhouse. According to Akademiks, the St. Louis native blocked him shortly after his livestream went viral.

Listen to the full story below.

