MadameNoire Featured Video

A young woman who goes by the name Ari on TikTok is being encouraged to leave and never look back after her best friend got pregnant by her boyfriend then shot her.

The 20-year-old nursing student — whose handle is @aribarbiana — has garnered over 456,000 views on the messy situation’s recap post since she shared it on TikTok Nov. 5.

View Ari’s story here.

Many commenters were confused by the wild story’s extreme and unbelievable details. Also, understandably, folks were dumbfounded that Ari is still in a relationship with her shady bestie and two-timing boyfriend.

Meanwhile, others took a more sisterly approach to the young woman in her comments. They noted that Ari could do better than subject herself to friendship and romance with people who betrayed her trust and even endangered her.

“I really hope this is satire baby because you are too pretty and too good for both of them.” “Wooh!! I will never ever love a man more than my own self! Girl, love yourself enough to leave!” “Stand on business sis!” “There’s too many men in this world. I hope you moved on and found peace.”

Ari’s 15-photo story time started with a photo of her in a hospital bed.

She explained that her friend felt so bad after the “accident” that she stayed in the hospital with her for a week after she shot her. Meanwhile, the TikToker’s boyfriend — and simultaneously the friend’s baby’s daddy — couldn’t bear to see the college student in her hospital bed.

After healing, Ari said she and her man were still “going strong.” She allegedly distanced herself from her bestie at the time, partly because the cheating boyfriend told her that the friend was “toxic.”

Although the boyfriend and pregnant mother allegedly agreed to “just be co-parents,” the male lover boy asked Ari to move out of their apartment so he and the friend could have more space for the baby. As a manipulative consolation, he told Ari she could still be the child’s “second mommy.”

The man got the 20-year-old nursing student a new apartment and helped her financially settle in. Based on the progression of Ari’s story, she got so lost in the void of her problematic love triangle and being a second mother that she dropped out of school.

Once she found out her friend and boyfriend were “trying to make things work,” Ari settled for the trio being a throuple.

“We still have our days, but we are still trying to make it work,” she wrote at the end of her chaotic and dramatic photo series. “Things are actually turning out for the better,” she added in the caption.

The aspiring nurse posted a video in August of her in a hospital gown, dancing with another young woman.

It’s unspecified if it was recorded right after Ari was shot or if the other young woman was the bestie-turned-shooter-turned-co-girlfriend.

In her caption, Ari said, “Going through something very serious, yet me and my friend are very unserious.”

It seems as though the 20-year-old is back in school and still pursuing her nursing education.

In September, Ari posted a group of body mirror selfies after a screenshot of a tweet that said, “Moral of the story: somebody gonna appreciate my pretty ass one day.”

For her sake and safety, we hope she believes it.

RELATED CONTENT: “‘Luv2SeeIt’ Series: Jidenna Speaks On Preferring Polyamory While Teyana Taylor Opens Up About Threesomes–’That Was All Me!'”