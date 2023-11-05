MadameNoire Featured Video

A number of trailblazing women will be honored at this year’s Give Her FlowHERS Gala, hosted by Femme It Forward.

On Nov. 2, Femme It Forward, a female empowerment-focused company based in Los Angeles, named SZA, Brandy Teyana Taylor, Flo Milli and others as its 2023 honorees.

Billboard reported that SZA will receive the “Big Femme Energy” award, celebrating her as a woman making a “tremendous impact in music for this generation.” The recognition comes after the success of her 2022 hit second studio album SOS, which broke the record for most weeks (a whopping 41) at No. 1 on the Billboard Top R&B Albums chart.

The “Visionary” award, which Teyana is taking home, is given to a game-changing, all-around creative contributing to the music industry and its future.

Brandy is being honored with the “Muse” award for how her “legacy, impact, and timeless music inspires past, current, and future generations.” On the flip side, Flo Milli will be recognized with the “Bloom” award for her meteoric success as a new and upcoming artist.

Other awards at the gala will be doled out to various fellow celebs, music industry executives and fellow visionaries. The other honors include the Self-Love and Pen It Forward awards, respectively. Big sis, lil sis duo Jordyn and Jodie Woods are taking home the “My Sister’s Keeper” award as an ode to sisterhood.

Performers at the Live Nation-presented black tie event will be Ambre, LAYA, Maeta and Jane Handcock.

Give Her FlowHERS is going down Nov. 10 at The Beverly Hilton. The red carpet and pre-reception start at 6 p.m. and are followed by a dinner, the awards ceremony and the post-reception.

The gala “celebrates and recognizes outstanding women who have made a significant impact in entertainment,” according to the award ceremony’s website.

Last year’s honorees included Latto, Tabitha Brown, Muni Long and celebrity couple Ciara and Russell Wilson.

“After experiencing the powerful joy, inspiration, and genuine love of our inaugural event, we’re thrilled to bring together more trailblazing women and honor their impact at the 2nd annual Give Her FlowHERS Awards Gala,” said Heather Lowery, CEO and founder of Femme It Forward, in a press statement. “This awards gala goes beyond giving the extraordinary women who have impacted culture their flowers as we look to plant more seeds of change for the future.”

Tickets to the 2023 Give Her FlowHERS Gala are $2,500.

RELATED CONTENT: “Missy Elliott Reflects On Becoming The 1st Female Rapper Inducted Into The Rock & Roll Hall Of Hame”