Some of Atlanta’s most influential and recognizable female faces stepped out Oct. 23 to celebrate Jada Pinkett Smith’s revelation-filled memoir, Worthy.

CEO of The BBM Agency and self-proclaimed “Brand Architect” LaToya T. Bond outlined in an Oct. 24 Instagram post that she co-hosted the event with several boss ladies. The Worthy event’s other co-hosts included Kandi Burruss (Real Housewives of Atlanta star, serial entrepreneur, award-winning singer, songwriter and play producer), Tamika D. Mallory (activist), Kim Blackwell (PMM Agency founder and CEO), Ashley Antoinette Coleman (New York Times bestselling author), Nikkia McClain (Tené Nicole Creative Agency CEO), Lu-Shawn Thompson (entrepreneur), and Yandy Smith-Harris (Love & Hip Hop star, entrepreneur).

Bond’s snippets from the event showed tons of beautiful Black book-holding attendees and a flower-filled venue. The BBM CEO simply described the event as “special” in her post’s caption.

“Yesterday, we created a safe space for Jada because she is WORTHY. Worthy of grace, love and the freedom to tell her truth,” she asserted.

Smith-Harris also recapped the Worthy event on her Instagram feed. The Love & Hip Hop star’s post showed her playing the role of MC and standing next to Pinkett Smith in a statement-making white suit.

While on the mic, the reality star noted that the Girls Trip star “could not have picked a better time” to write her book. Smith-Harris also emphasized that the memoir reminded readers to acknowledge their innate worthiness.

“Truth, resilience, honor, strength, solidarity and LOVE spoke volumes over all that!” the reality star declared in her caption. “@jadapinkettsmith, you did what you needed to do. I am an even bigger fan, and the noise will forever be hushed by the voice of truth!”

Other notable names in attendance were Tameka “Tiny” Harris, Shamea Morton, Dr. Heavenly Kimes, Jennifer Williams and Deb Antney.

The memoir’s website noted that a book tour conversation was held at Atlanta’s Buckhead Theatre Oct. 23 at 7 p.m. The evening was set to be “an intimate conversation with readers,” and tickets were $50, according to 11Alive.

Pinkett Smith has several upcoming book tour stops abroad — but her following U.S. dates include Miami, Los Angeles and San Francisco.

