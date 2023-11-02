MadameNoire Featured Video

Rapper Sean “Diddy” Combs appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live Oct. 30 to promote his Love album, which dropped Sept. 15, and addressed the recent rumors circulating about him.

One of the rumors was started by the Bad Boy Records founder’s former bodyguard, Gene Deal.

Deal alleged during an interview on The Art of Dialogue‘s YouTube channel that Combs became enraged because he surmised Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith wanted to get with Jennifer Lopez and planned to punch the Fresh Prince of Bel-Air actor.

Jimmy Kimmel directly inquired about the alleged friction. “I saw a guy on the internet the other day — he said he used to be your security guard — who said that when you were dating J.Lo, Will Smith and Jada tried to pick her up on a threesome, and you were going to beat up Will Smith. Is that true?” Kimmel asked.

After Kimmel brought up the rumor, Combs stared at him like he didn’t know what he was talking about.

“Yo, this show has gotten crazier since the last time…” Combs said, earning laughter from the audience. “No!”

Kimmel asked if the rumor was true, and Combs responded by asking if he “really heard” that rumor.

“No! What?! I don’t know what you’re talking about,” the “I’ll Be Missing You” star commented while shrugging. “Jimmy, I thought we was friends.”

The host dropped the matter before moving on to a rumor about Combs tripping on psychedelic toad venom.

MadameNoire reported that Deal recalled when Combs attended a Ben Affleck hotel birthday party thrown by actor Matt Damon, where Smith, Pinkett Smith, Lopez and others were in attendance.

Deal said he understood from observing his ex-boss’s body language that something was wrong.

“And when [Combs] stood up, he walked and did his arms a certain kind of way like [crossing them]… I go towards him, and he said to me, ‘Yo, I think Will and Jada are trying to scoop up Jennifer. I want you to stay close ’cause I’ma snuff him,'” Deal remembered.

He added that the hip-hop mogul “thought Jada and Will were coming on too strong to Jennifer, making advances.”

The ex-bodyguard stated that, although he didn’t express it verbally, all of his money was on Smith winning a fight against Combs.