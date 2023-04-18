MadameNoire Featured Video

Joseline Hernandez got emotional during a recent appearance on the We In Miami podcast. While reflecting on the success of her music and entertainment career, the spicy “Puerto Rican Princess”teared up when she spoke about the impact that her kindergarten teacher had on her passion for music.

Joseline sheds a tear while reflecting on her kindergarten teacher

On April 17, the podcast’s host, Slim Stunta, asked the Joseline’s Cabaret star if she ever thought her career would make it this far.

Hernandez, 36, replied confidently, “Absolutely. You know, coming from Puerto Rico was super hard not having nothing coming to America. I remember I had a kindergarten teacher that was very special to me. Hopefully, she sees this, but she told me something that I never forgot. She told me to just write.”

Then, the former stripper began to tear up.

“Even if it was in Spanish and English.. I just wrote and she helped me to write. And I feel like she’s the reason why I’m a writer. And then when she read it, she made me feel like I wrote something great,” the emotional star continued. “Even though what I wrote was like gibberish, right? I was walking around without shoes and stuff like that. And so for me to be able to get out of that.. I’ve really come far.”

In 2012, the Ponce, Puerto Rico native’s music career skyrocketed after she became a regular cast member on Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta. She gained notoriety for her spicy mouth game being the on and off again girlfriend of super producer Stevie J. The former couple share a daughter, Bonnie Bella, born in 2016. But despite the drama, Hernandez kept her eyes on the prize, releasing ten hip-hop singles during her time on the popular series.

In 2012, the reality TV star released her reggaeton underground hit “Bailar.” Haters poked fun at the Latina beauty’s off-key vocals on the track, but the rapper and singer’s flat chops quickly became a signature part of her sound. In 2016, Hernandez dropped “Mi Colta,” her infectious trap anthem produced by former boo Stevie J. The drill-inspired song also debuted on Love & Hip Hop and went viral. The rest was history.

After parting ways with VH1 in 2017, Hernandez began showcasing her new songs on Joseline’s Cabaret. The popular Zeus network series, which is heading into its fourth season, chronicles the ups and chaotic downs that Hernandez endures as she tries to produce a cabaret show with a group of strippers in Miami, Atlanta and Vegas.

In 2021, the hip-hop star’s song “Live Your Best Life (Do it Like It’s Your Bday)” went viral after it appeared on Season 5 of Insecure, further solidifying the ex- stripper’s success.

Hernandez has been an open book when it comes to discussing her struggles and tumultuous past. She also revealed that she used meditation to get past her anger issues.

“I feel like I hold them [problems] in because I used to be like an angry person.” the “Dunchacha” artist explained in a 2022 interview with Breakbeat Media. “But since I’ve been practicing yoga for the past six years, I’ve been really calm.”

She also revealed that she “felt out of place” while going to high school in Ft. Lauderdale and wound up dropping out. The 36-year-old reality star also expressed that although she didn’t finish high school. It didn’t stop her from becoming successful.

Hernandez’s moment of vulverabilty regarding her kindergarten teacher’s kindness tracked because the doting mother discussed in the interview that she “never let go” of her childhood dreams.

In a moment of reflection on how people bashed her talent in the industry regarding her music, she told the host, “I want to share with the world that everybody is able to do what’s in your heart without listening to others. ”

Hernandez kept it a buck about being perceived as being a “bitch,” but that she was really good to the people she cared about.

The “Puerto Rican Princess” will be dropping new music just in time for the summer. Towards the end of her interview on the We In Miami podcast, Hernandez revealed that she would be releasing Season 4 of Joseline’s Cabaret New York along with a new EP in May. She also teased a new show called Joseline’s College Hill.

We wish her continued success. And Hernandez is proof that hustling and a dream can take you wherever you want to go.

Felicidades, Mami!

