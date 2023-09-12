MadameNoire Featured Video

Lil Kim’s daughter, Royal Reign Jones, walked her first catwalk at the 13th Annual Rookie USA Fashion Show, a part of New York Fashion Week, on Wednesday, Sept. 6.

The hip-hop icon is a proud mama.

Reign took the runaway, donning Air Jordan 1 Mid “Blueberry” high-top style sneakers (purple and white) and a white Jordans basketball uniform with purple accents. The front of the jersey read, “Jordan 23,” comprising a rainbow gradient color style. Reign’s hair was placed in a ponytail with a side bang.

As Reign walked the catwalk to showcase the jersey, the 9-year-old cutie smiled and stuck her tongue out, a habit Jordan used to have on the court.

“Look at my baby @royalreignjones!!! She is coming down the runway like Jordan with her tongue out,” she said. “She has no idea how iconic this is, and I don’t even think she ever seen him do that,” Lil Kim wrote in an Instagram post’s caption.

Designers preserved the same hairstyle and changed Reign into a Black and white Nike tracksuit.

“I am so proud of her!!!! She [ate] that!!! And she was under the weather days before with a stomach bug and still kilt it! I am such a proud stage Mom rn. So happy for my baby.”

Ironically, Reign had her first model experience at New York Fashion Week, the same event her mom revealed her pregnancy. In an interview with E! News in 2014, Lil’ Kim expressed her excitement about having a baby.

“I’m a mom, but I can turn it up a little,” Lil Kim said. “My little boo boo is coming! My little baby boo, my sunshine…I’m so excited! I’m a few months along…I can’t wait to be a mom.”

Some of the apparel featured in the event to showcase the fall season’s looks were Levi’s®, Jordan, Converse, and Hurley.

Hosted by 7-year-old fashionista and influencer Haileigh Vasquez, the fashion show aimed to donate to Moms for Moms NYC, an organization that assists single moms living in unfortunate situations, from homelessness to abuse.

Some of the fashion show attendees are NBA stars Julius Randle, Charles Oakley, Victor Cruz, Chris Johnson, rapper Lil Kim, Adrienne Bailon-Houghton, Law & Order SVU stars Ice-T and Coco and Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi.

Reign was born in June 2014 and celebrated her ninth birthday over the summer with an L.O.L Dolls-themed party.

“HAPPY BIRTHDAY MY BEAUTIFUL LITTLE PRINCESS BEE @royalreignjones. Mommie loves you so much!”

Congratulations, Reign, you killed it!