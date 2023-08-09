MadameNoire Featured Video

Authorities in St. Paul, Minnesota, are investigating the tragic death of a 12-year-old boy who was reportedly shot and killed by his 14-year-old brother on Aug.5.

According to CBS News, Around 5 a.m. Saturday, police rushed to a home located on the 200 block of Stinson Street to find 12-year-old Markee Jones suffering from a gunshot wound. Medics transported the child to Regions Hospital, where he later died.

Jones and his 14-year-old brother were staying with their grandmother during the incident. Marilyn Hill, the children’s great-aunt, claimed that someone left a loaded firearm in the home. It’s unclear who the gun belonged to.

On Aug. 7, family and community members gathered together to mourn the loss of young Jones. Relatives of the late 12-year-old claimed that the shooting was accidental and urged for police to release Jones’ brother. They also pled for the firearm owner to surrender.

“This boy is 14 years old. He don’t know what’s going on,” Hill added to CBS News. “That child, that baby that’s sitting up in jail, he’s innocent. You can’t choose and charge a child because for a mistake.”

Initially, family and close friends told The Pioneer Press they believed Jones may have shot himself accidentally after finding the loaded firearm, but shortly after 5 P.M. on Saturday, the St. Paul Police Department took to Twitter to announce that they had arrested a 14-year-old male on suspicion of Manslaughter in connection to the shooting. The suspect was later identified as Jones’ 14-year-old brother. Authorities placed Jones’ brother at the Ramsey County Juvenile Detention Center, where he remains in custody.

At the vigil, Lakrisha Hill, Jones’ aunt, told MPR News that the sweet child’s sudden death rocked the entire family.

“Markee was just a very bright, happy kid. I mean, just always just full of energy.” The grieving aunt added, “Our hearts are broken. It’s so many words, so many questions, so much that we are going through, the grieving process. Birthdays are never going to be the same.”

St. Paul police have not issued any further updates on Jones’ shooting or his brother’s detainment.

On Saturday, Mayor Melvin Carter extended his condolences to the family on Twitter. Carter called the shooting “horrifying and infuriating.” He also said police were working diligently to find the “origin” of the firearm responsible for Jones’ untimely passing.

