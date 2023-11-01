MadameNoire Featured Video

A “Kims of Comedy” tour could be in the works. Comedienne Kim Coles teased the idea after she joined forces with fellow comics Kim Fields, Kim Wayans, and Kym Whitely for a packed event at the Wilmington Library in Delaware Oct. 27.

Hosted by Kim Fields, the free event offered fans the rare opportunity to hear more about the incredible careers and lives of the comedic quartet.

Coles let the fans in on some of the backstage action. Still on a high from the fun event, Coles posted a video of the ladies posing alongside one another backstage with big smiles.

“These backstage moments are often not glamorous or fancy but are the times when we get to connect and reflect before being with all the beautiful people out there!” the 61-year-old star penned Oct. 28.

“Thanks WILMINGTON library for hosting the “Kims of Comedy” event. One of us is really a Kym but you get the idea!” she continued, before asking fans if they would love to see another show with the “Kims of Comedy” in the future.

“I think we need to put the show on the road!!! What city do you think we should bring it to next?”

In the comments section, one fan wrote that they would love to see the ladies perform in Philly.

Another user commented, “BALTIMORE, Lord knows we need some laughter!”

A third fan penned, “We need whatever y’all cooking up! We need this movie or series!!!”

A fourth stan added, “So when can we get tix to the KIMS OF COMEDY TOUR?!”

Kim Fields posted highlights from the fun event on her Instagram page.

Fields, 54, shared a fun video montage of highlights from the Wilmington Library event.

The Living Single star’s clip captured “hundreds” of fans wrapped around the block, waiting to see Kim and her funny girl entourage along with exciting snippets of their packed show inside the library.

“We had a time —Kym Whitley, Kim Coles, Kim Wayans — talking about physical comedy, timing, how we got in the business, what keeps us going, funny moments and memories,” The Upshaws alum added.

“Thank you again to everybody that showed up — and we showed out. Love you.”

After the show, Coles held a book signing for her anthology, Wisdom G.I.F.T.S: Finding and Embracing The Legacy In Our Lessons. The book, released in 2022, encourages readers to share their gifts and knowledge with the world.

A “Kims of Comedy” Tour is a must! What do you think?

