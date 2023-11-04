MadameNoire Featured Video

Will Smith still has his Fresh Prince rap flow and finesse — even almost 40 years since he started in the game. The rapper-actor posted footage Oct. 30 of himself getting back into his rhyming bag while behind the scenes of his new podcast, Class of ’88.

Will, 55, was there with his son Jaden, 25. The elder MC spit a cold set of bars that was equally brimming with bravado and old-school hip-hop flair. Jaden definitely felt his father’s lyricism, and the forever Fresh Prince flexed his effortless rap skills proudly.

Instagram users gave Will his props in the comments section of the post and praised the multihyphenate for spitting bars that didn’t rely on profanity or disrespecting women.

“Without cussin!” “At the heart of it … he is a lyricist.” “People forget Will Smith was their favorite rapper’s favorite rapper when they were coming up.” “People really forget that Will is still a real MC from Philly.” “Without cursing or degrading women! I’ll take that over this new stuff they call rap/hip-hop any day!”

In his caption, Will confidently wrote, “Sometimes you gotta remind these youngins ;-).” Hip-hop fans may recall that he and Jazzy Jeff dropped their first song, “Girls Ain’t Nothing but Trouble,” in 1986.

Will shared in an Oct. 26 post that the Class of ’88 podcast took three years of research and recording before finally coming to fruition.

The rapper-actor detailed that the podcast takes listeners on a journey through “the moment hip-hop music exploded into pop culture.”

When Chuck D starred in the new limited series, the Public Enemy frontman recalled giving Will his flowers, even back in the day.

“I used to tell people [that] Will Smith is the most rhymin-est motherfucker ever. Yo man –really, seriously,” Chuck emphasized as the rapper-actor laughed. “Do you remember that time we went to the Dominican Republic, and you rhymed everybody off that island? What was up with you?!”

Salt-N-Pepa’s stop by the podcast’s studio resulted in even more revelations about the past.

Will seemed amused as he recalled a date he and Sandra “Pepa” Denton went on back in the day. Meanwhile, the latter seemed slightly stressed and cautious, not wanting to spill too much of the tea.

Will jokingly noted he wasn’t trying to romantically overlap on Pepa’s relationship with Naughty by Nature member Anthony “Treach” Criss because he “didn’t want to get killed.” Once the rapper-actor said that, Cheryl “Salt” James chimed in and bluntly stated, “That was a real concern.”

Other guests on the Class of ’88 podcast include DMC, Queen Latifah and the Fresh Prince’s longtime collaborator and friend, Jazzy Jeff. The Wondery and Audible-produced limited series is available wherever you listen to podcasts.

