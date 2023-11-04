MadameNoire Featured Video

Wedding bells may ring for actors Channing Tatum and Zoë Kravitz. Tatum proposed to his beloved after two years of dating, according to People.

Tatum and Kravitz have been together since 2021, and despite a few public outings, the couple has done a phenomenal job keeping their relationship and details surrounding it on the DL. Yet, there seems to be an upgrade to their relationship status. People photographed celebrities at Kendall Jenner’s Halloween party at the Chateau Marmont Oct. 28, which the Divergent and Magic Mike performers attended.

The couple pulled inspiration from the 1968 horror picture Rosemary’s Baby for their costumes, with Kravitz dressed as Rosemary Woodhouse and Tatum as a baby. As they left Jenner’s party, photographers captured the two holding hands while the 34-year-old Batman actress clutched a chef’s knife in her left hand, where a diamond ring rested–slightly crooked–on her ring finger. It’s unknown when, where or how the 43-year-old White House Down actor popped the question, but hopefully, those two will come forward and dish all the deets on the proposal, engagement and upcoming wedding.

In 2021, a source confirmed their courtship, claiming they were “very happy” together and “low-key” with their relationship.

The 43-year-old and 34-year-old met during the casting of Kravitz’s forthcoming thriller and directorial debut Pussy Island. In an interview with the Wall Street Journal in August 2022, the Gemini star expressed her gratitude for the movie bringing the two together.

“When you make things with people, it’s a very sacred space, and when you’re compatible with somebody creatively, it often opens up other channels because you’re kind of sharing all of yourself,” Kravtiz shared. “I’m really grateful that this movie has brought him into my life that way.”

Kravitz was previously married to Watcher actor Karl Glusman in 2019 before their 2021 divorce.

Prior to her engagement with Tatum, Kravitz exchanged “I dos” with Nocturnal Animals actor Karl Glusman at her father and rock-reggae beast Lenny Kravitz’s home in Paris on June 29, 2019, per a MadameNoire report. They were engaged in 2018. However, 18 months later, Kravitz filed for divorce.

In a 2022 interview with Elle, where the actress exclaimed she was “happy” with Tatum, the 34-year-old cautiously spoke about how self-reflection contributed to her decision to divorce.

“Karl’s an incredible human being. It really is less about him and more about me learning how to ask myself questions about who I am and still learning who I am and that being okay. That’s the journey I’m on right now.”

She also insinuated that she struggled to “show up” in her varied relationships.

“All my relationships in life —my friendships, my romantic relationships, my family — the journey is learning how to show up honestly. Sometimes we can’t show up, and that’s okay as long as we know how to communicate that we love those people,” she said.