MadameNoire Featured Video

Joseline Hernandez’s “Dunchacha Tour“ was received well when the Puerto Rican Princess stopped in Chicago.

The Zeus Network star posted clips Oct. 15 of herself and her cabaret dancers showing out for a packed room in the Windy City. Joseline made her over-the-top entrance while wearing a huge, white fluffy hat and matching fur coat with a bralette top and pants. She accessorized her eye-popping cleavage with a blue harness bra underneath the white bralette and a pearl Chanel necklace. She also toted the white Louis Vuitton Bisten Trunk with a starting price of over $10,000.

Clips from the night showed a hyped-up and feral crowd as the performers danced, twerked and writhed on the ground during the sexually-charged show. Joseline’s setlist for the night included “Dunchacha,” “Let’s Get Right,” “Ghetto Fantasy,” and several of her other hits. The 36-year-old former Love & Hip Hop star engaged with the crowd by getting up close with them, blowing kisses and giving people a few winks.

The stage was sprayed with dollar bills — and the room was filled with concert attendees singing and recording the night’s most lit moments.

Several Instagram users showed Joseline love in the comments. They argued that the longtime reality star has made a lot of progress since she was introduced to viewers on Love and Hip Hop in 2012.

“That fact that Stevie J Really Thought He Made You Is Insaneâ€¼ï¸ YOU WAS DESTINED FOR THIS â¤ï¸ðŸ”¥.” “This is so amazing. I’ve been watching her since the very beginning this is all she ever wanted to do. I’m so proud of her.” “There’s no way you can’t be happy for her success, man. Joseline really manifested her life! And no matter how many people joked and laughed she remained focus and now is really living her dreams!!! It’s never too late you’re never too old for your life to change! â¤ï¸â¤ï¸” “This lady is a entertainer! White women in Vegas shows be on the table dancing and it’s called entertaining! But if Black folks or others do it, it’s ghetto and ratchet! She’s making a look of money and enjoying life… As long as I don’t have to get up and dance I’ll clap and cheer for her! â¤ï¸â¤ï¸”

On Oct. 13 — the night of the show — the “Vegas” rapper posted footage capturing the line outside of the Fevr Cabaret venue where her show went down. Several people in the comments lamented that the Chicago stop of the Dunchacha tour was sold out, and they missed their chance to experience the sexually charged performance.

Joseline got her flowers from Instagram regarding the concert, so hopefully, her fun and fight-free enjoyment on stage continues. The rapper’s next stops with her cabaret showgirls on the Dunchcha tour are in Phoenix, Dallas, Houston, Philadelphia and Baltimore, according to Eventbrite.

RELATED CONTENT: “Joseline Hernandez Tells Carlos King She Could Have Been More With A Better Mother”