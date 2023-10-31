MadameNoire Featured Video

Celebrities and regular folks are putting their best costumes forward for Halloween, with some people eating more than others. These are MADAMENOIRE’s faves.

Deon Cole- Last Dragon’s Sho’nuff

Who’s the master? Deon is. The 51-year-old funny man got serious with his Halloween fit and channeling his inner Sho’nuff “The Shogun of Harlem” from the 1985 cult classic The Last Dragon. The Chicago native nailed Bruce Leroy’s nemesis signature coif and outfit.

Josh T- Jerome from Martin

New Orleans native and social media personality Josh ate down for Halloween with his flawlessly executed take on Martin’s Jerome. The “Playa from the Himalayas” rocked Romie Rome’s infamous black MCM short set, a red tee, matching rock socks and slip-and-slides. Josh even came through with the jacked-up teeth and pimp hair that our beloved Jerome was known for. Comedian and actor Martin Lawrence created the role for the highly successful 90s series.

We can’t!

Winnie Harlow- Katt Williams from Pimp Chronicles

Winnie entered the Halloween costume chat with a spot-on portrayal of comedic genius Katt. The gorgeous model went all out, donning Katt’s signature press, money green blazer, goatee and flashy jewelry.

“THIS is the comedy show I watched in grade 7 and thought, “You know what.. you’re right @kattwilliams. It’s Esteem of my self!” Confidence can come from so many places. This was one of the moments for me ðŸ™ðŸ½ðŸ¤£ My favourite comedian!”

“In the words of the Great Katt Williams, “it’s called SELF-ESTEEM! It’s esteem of yo’self! How the fuck did I fuck up how you feel about YOUUUUU, simple bitch ðŸ¤£ðŸ¤£ðŸ¤£.:

“THIS Halloween is really dedicated to little Winnie. Taking her lemons and turning them into lemonade. The things that used to give her trauma. And the small things that helped push further. Laughter ðŸ¤­”

Keke Palmer- Bride of Frankenstein

From her streaked hair to her matte lip, Miss Keke shut Halloween down with her sexy Bride of Frankenstein costume.

The pretty celebrity wrote a simple yet fitting caption, “Frankencunt.”

Keke also tapped her adorable baby boy, Leodis, as Victor Frankenstein, letting fans know he “gave her life.”

Chloe Bailey- Khaleesi from Game of Thrones

Chloe served blonde tresses and bawdy awdy as Dany from Game of Thrones.

“I am Khaleesi, the Mother of Dragons #gameofthrones,” she captioned the collage of photos with a dragon emoji.

Megan Thee Stallion- Death Tha Kid from Soul Eater

Last but certainly not least is the “Hot Girl” herself. Megan absolutely got in her cosplay bag for Halloween with her cold portrayal of Manga fans’ death god– Death Tha Kid. The white stripes in her crisp shag were the perfect finishing touches on her costume.

“Death Thee Stallion ðŸ–¤ðŸ’€.”

Which one is your favorite?