MadameNoire Featured Video

Adorable social media star Delaney Taylor sent heartstrings tugging across Instagram with her fun Halloween costume.

On Oct. 21, the cutie patootie took to Instagram dressed up as Penny Proud from Disney’s The Proud Family. The adorable toddler rocked her hair in pigtails — just like the famous cartoon character — paired with a burgundy skirt, a pink sweater and a white shirt resembling Penny’s signature attire.

The precious social media star pulled off the flawless look alongside Stori Nicole — another popular tot on Instagram. Nicole dressed up as Dijonay Jones for Halloween, the sassy and independent best friend of Penny Proud. The sweet little one nailed every detail of Dijonay’s outfit, from her bright blond hair to her blue skirt and pink work shirt.

In the comments section, fans couldn’t get enough of the adorable duo’s Proud Family costumes.

“This is soooooo cute,” wrote one user.

Another fan on Instagram penned, “Adorable.”

A third user commented on the photo, which has received over 90,000 likes, “Y’all are on it! Send some more costume ideas this way!”

If you are looking for a family-friendly Halloween costume, Delaney has been blessing the gram with a ton of excellent costume inspiration.

On Oct. 19, the sweet toddler took to Instagram with her family dressed up as the cast of Scooby Doo. Delaney stole the show with her Velma costume.

The adorable toddler’s mom and dad brought in the Halloween spirit dressed up as Fred and Daphne from the animated mystery show. At the same time, her brothers helped to complete the fun family moment as Shaggy and Scooby.

“NAILED IT!!! The whole family understood the assignment,” one user wrote in the comments section.

Another fan chimed in, “ZOINKSSSSSSS THIS IS CUTE.”

For a simple costume for the kids that won’t break the bank, Delaney’s mom created a cute ghost-inspired hairstyle that turned out spooktacular.

Check out the fun video below.

Inflation may be high, but that won’t stop Halloween shoppers from shelling out serious cash this spooky season.

According to the National Retail Federation, Halloween spending is expected to soar to $12.2 billion this year, up $2 billion more than consumers in 2022, which was $10.6 billion.

Families will be coughing up a lot of cash to dress up in their favorite costumes, too. The National Retail Federation notes that spending on adult, child and pet costumes will reach a record-breaking $4.1 billion, up from $3.6 billion in 2022.

RELATED CONTENT: These Celebrities Understood The Halloween Costume Assignment